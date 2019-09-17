Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc (DFRG) against Acquisition announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG).



On June 24, 2019, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and L Catterton announced that they have entered into an agreement under which affiliates of L Catterton will acquire Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $650 million. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Del Frisco’s stockholders will receive $8.00 per share.



On July 23, 2019, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. filed a proxy statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed takeover.



On July 25, 2019, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Proxy Statement false and misleading.



Those who purchased shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



