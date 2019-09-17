Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc (DFRG) against Acquisition announced by Shareholders Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:05am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG).

Investors, who purchased shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 24, 2019, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and L Catterton announced that they have entered into an agreement under which affiliates of L Catterton will acquire Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $650 million. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Del Frisco’s stockholders will receive $8.00 per share.
 
On July 23, 2019, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. filed a proxy statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the proposed takeover.
 
On July 25, 2019, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Proxy Statement false and misleading.

Those who purchased shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39aMCTC HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aOil slips as market assesses fallout from Saudi attack
RE
07:38aMO TECHNOLOGIES : in Partnership with VisaNet Delivers a Solution to Facilitate Loans to Small Businesses in Peru
BU
07:37aFPX NICKEL : Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement for $1,250,000
PU
07:37aDAH SING FINANCIAL : 2019 World Rowing Coastal Championships presented by Dah Sing Bank
PU
07:37aMLS INNOVATION INC : MAIC European platform development in Bulgarian and entry in the Bulgarian market Facebook Twitter Email AddThis
PU
07:37aSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVMT TRUST : Refinancing Of Medium Term Notes Issued By Ara Bintang Berhad
PU
07:37aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of completion of capital amendment registration of CTBC Investments Co., LTD. for its capital reduction.
PU
07:37aGOMSPACE : and Leaf Space sign MoU to strengthen ground segment collaboration Read more
PU
07:37aTRICON CAPITAL : September 17, 2019 – Tricon Announces $450 million Joint Venture with Arizona State Retirement System
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group