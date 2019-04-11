Lawyer Avenatti Charged With Embezzling Millions From Clients--Update

By Sara Randazzo

LOS ANGELES -- Federal prosecutors here charged Michael Avenatti with embezzling millions of dollars in client funds, concealing assets from a bankruptcy court and failing to pay taxes, in the latest criminal troubles for the once high-flying celebrity attorney.

The 36-count grand jury indictment announced Thursday builds on wire-fraud and tax-fraud charges brought by U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna in Los Angeles last month. That same day, Mr. Avenatti was arrested in Manhattan and charged with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike Inc.

Mr. Avenatti, 48 years old, rose to national prominence last year through his representation of former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against President Trump over a hush-money payment to Ms. Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Avenatti on Thursday referred questions to his Twitter account, where he said that he intends to fight the charges and plead not guilty. "I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me," he wrote. He also wrote that he "made many powerful enemies" during his legal career. Mr. Avenatti earlier denied wrongdoing in regard to the extortion allegations.

The indictment released Thursday details four alleged schemes to siphon money from settlements Mr. Avenatti reached on behalf of clients. In one, prosecutors allege Mr. Avenatti drained $4 million a client received in 2015 from Los Angeles County in a case claiming the county caused severe emotional distress and physical injuries, including paraplegia. Mr. Avenatti allegedly gave the client only periodic payments of no more than $1,900 and paid the rent for his assisted-living facility, using the rest of the funds for Mr. Avenatti's coffee business and personal expenses.

In another instance, prosecutors allege Mr. Avenatti took $2.5 million from a client's settlement in 2017 and used it to pay for his portion of a jet. Two other clients were allegedly told that $4 million owed to them had already been wired when Mr. Avenatti actually used the money to pay his law firm's bankruptcy creditors, including the IRS, and to pay back the two other clients he alleged stole from.

Mr. Avenatti said on Twitter that "Any claim that any monies due clients were mishandled is bogus nonsense."

The indictment also lays out in further detail allegations brought last month that Mr. Avenatti failed to file personal income tax returns since 2010 and some tax returns for his businesses, and that he submitted fake financial statements to obtain loans from a bank in Mississippi.

"Individuals who intentionally thwart the IRS and fail to meet their tax obligations will be caught and they will be held accountable," Ryan Korner, acting special agent in charge with the IRS criminal investigation in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Prosecutors added bankruptcy-fraud charges related to the bankruptcy of one of his law firms, Eagan Avenatti LLP. They claim Mr. Avenatti lied to the court about the law firm's assets, including saying he hadn't received any fees related to a lawsuit that actually sent $1.3 million his way.

The 36 counts include 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of willful failure to file tax returns, eight counts of willful failure to collect and pay over-withheld taxes, aggravated identity theft, bank fraud and false testimony under oath in bankruptcy.

Mr. Avenatti is out on a $300,000 bond from the March arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Santa Ana, Calif. If convicted of all the charges, he could face decades in prison.

Manhattan federal prosecutors are also continuing their investigation of Mr. Avenatti in connection with his alleged extortion attempt of Nike last month. Those charges stemmed from Mr. Avenatti's alleged threats to make public what he said was damaging information about the company, unless Nike paid him at least $20 million to conduct an internal investigation and paid his client -- a youth basketball coach -- a settlement.

Nike's lawyers alerted prosecutors and agreed to record their conversations with Mr. Avenatti, resulting in a fast-moving criminal case and his March 25 arrest.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com