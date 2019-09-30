Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lawyers for Huawei CFO detail record requests to prove her rights were violated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

TORONTO (Reuters) - Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou detailed a list of emails, notes and other records they are seeking to prove that her rights were violated before her December arrest at Vancouver's airport, according to a court document released on Monday.

Meng, 47, was arrested at the airport on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business in Iran. She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

In the British Columbia Supreme Court, Meng's lawyers are seeking further documentation from Canada's Department of Justice (DOJ), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). They claim they meet the legal standard that there’s "an air of reality that there are other documents... that have not been disclosed," according to the document.

If they ultimately help prove the Canadian officials abused their authority, her lawyers say, the extradition proceedings should be halted.

The documents demanded pertain to the Nov. 30 coordination in the lead up to the arrest between the DOJ, the CBSA and the RCMP, and Meng's arrest on Dec. 1, 2018.

Lawyers for Canada's attorney general started their oral arguments on behalf of the United States in a Vancouver courtroom Monday.

In their filing last week, they said the Crown already provided extensive documents to Meng, and that contacts between U.S. and Canadian authorities under such circumstances are encouraged.

That filing also said there was no evidence of any misconduct by border or police officers, or that Meng's rights were violated, and there was no need for additional disclosure.

"They haven't established an air of reality to anything," Robert Frater, counsel for the attorney general, told the judge last week, speaking of the legal standard.

Meng's lawyers wrapped up their arguments last week. Oral arguments by counsel for the Canadian attorney general are scheduled to run through Friday this week but could end earlier.

The extradition proceeding itself is scheduled to begin in January and experts say legal wrangling could go on for years.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Moira Warburton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.05% 624.6 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Three Individuals with Fraudulently Soliciting U.S. Customers in Binary Options Scheme
PU
06:53pOn U.S. delisting threat, China says 'decoupling' would harm both sides
RE
06:50pSEC Orders Blockchain Company to Pay $24 Million Penalty for Unregistered ICO
NE
06:43pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Chicago Trading Firm and Its Co-Founder to Pay $2.5 Million in Penalties for Spoofing and Manipulative Trading Scheme
PU
06:38pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF LOUISIA : Gov. Edwards' Statement on the Closure of Bayou Steel Group in LaPlace
PU
06:33pLawyers for Huawei CFO detail record requests to prove her rights were violated
RE
06:33pGLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR SALES DOWN 15.9 PERCENT YEAR-TO-YEAR IN AUGUST PRESS RELEASE : 09/30/19
PU
06:14pSPRINT, METTEL WIN $994 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
06:13pWORLD BANK : Djibouti Invests in the Future with New Project to Expand Education to 35,000 new students
PU
06:10pLOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group