Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada to withdraw extradition proceedings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 07:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Huawei's chief financial officer urged Canada's justice minister on Monday to withdraw extradition proceedings against Meng Wanzhou, who has been detained in Vancouver since December on U.S. fraud charges.

Meng, 47, the daughter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on charges alleging she misled global banks about Huawei's relationship with a company in Iran.

She has denied any wrongdoing, and Huawei pleaded not guilty in a New York court in March, but the matter has sparked tensions between China, which has demanded her release, and Canada.

After Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians and later formally charged them with espionage. Canada says the arrest of the two men was arbitrary. China has also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and has increased scrutiny of pork.

In a statement, Meng's lawyers said they sent a letter to Justice Minister David Lametti asking him to withdraw the extradition proceedings.

"The extradition proceedings are without merit and cessation of the proceedings would be in the best interests of Canada's national interests," the statement said.

The ministry said it "cannot confirm receipt of the letter," adding only that Canada "respects the rule of law" and was following its extradition procedures.

Earlier this month, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed a suggestion that Ottawa block the extradition, saying there has been no political interference and that doing so would set a dangerous precedent.

Meng's Canadian lawyers said neither Canada nor the United States had jurisdiction in the matter and that Meng's extradition was sought for "political purposes."

The case against Meng and Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, has also ratcheted up tensions between Beijing and Washington. The world's two largest economies have been waging almost a year-long trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in December he would intervene with the U.S. Justice Department if it would help secure a deal with China.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Susan Thomas and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01pFedEx sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
RE
08:57pEXCLUSIVE : Huawei's U.S. research arm builds separate identity
RE
08:48pDollar falls with yields as more Fed talk awaited
RE
08:28pGlobal uncertainty led BOJ to clarify forward guidance - April meeting minutes
RE
08:27pEx-Venezuelan oil minister asks U.S. court to set aside $1.4 billion judgment
RE
08:20pChina Vice Premier Liu holds call with Lighthizer, Mnuchin
RE
07:58pTax cuts planned by Johnson carry hefty price tag - think tank
RE
07:43pLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
07:38pLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
07:32pLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
3AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Cha..
4ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Line 3 copper recycling = cash for communities
5AT&T : AT&T : Launches 'Believe Las Vegas' Initiative

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About