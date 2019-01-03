Log in
LayerStack : Expands Global Offering with New Data Center Location in Los Angeles

01/03/2019 | 08:01pm CET

LayerStack, the fast-growing cloud infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of a new data center in Los Angeles, United States (LA-01). LA-01 marks LayerStack’s first facility in the United States, strengthens the company’s commitment to expanding footprint around the world and making cloud services accessible to everyone and everywhere. Los Angeles will be LayerStack’s 4th region globally, following Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan.

Los Angeles is a large market for cloud services that are predicted to have significant growth over the coming years. Starting today, American-based business and global companies with customers in America can build their business and run their applications within the LayerStack cloud infrastructure, enabling them to scale rapidly and expand their geographic reach in minutes.

The opening of the new data center is in accordance with LayerStack’s global expansion plans. LayerStack has reinvesting its profits to provide the highest performing cloud infrastructure available from 5 zones across 4 geographic regions globally. Along with the new region, LayerStack has also worked to build a CN2 GIA connection to China by improving its network resiliency, capacity and reducing the latency, which facilitates the customers’ e-commerce business between China and the US.

The Los Angeles data center will feature LayerStack’s latest servers and network architecture. It enables the company to meet the increasing demand for secure and scalable cloud computing services. It also ensures American organizations from startups to enterprise will have the infrastructure in their country to leverage LayerStack technologies for different workloads such as big data analytics, software development, database, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile applications, and more to drive innovation.

About LayerStack

LayerStack brings innovative cloud solutions to market that help IT specialists to effectively solve their persistent challenges. LayerStack is committed to maintaining a simple, scalable and stable cloud environment with the aim of providing multiple solutions for cloud deployment. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, with multiple data centers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
