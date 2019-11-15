Log in
Lazard poaches Numis bankers to launch venture and growth banking team

0
11/15/2019 | 10:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading information for Lazard Ltd appear on a screen on the floor at theNYSE in New York

Lazard has poached two executives from British stockbroker Numis Corporation Plc to lead a new team that will focus on European private firms seeking growth equity and venture capital.

The U.S.-based investment bank said on Friday that Garri Jones and Nick James would join as managing directors in its London hub in January to lead the 10-strong team known as Lazard Venture and Growth Banking.

Jones and James, who ran Numis's venture practice, will be in charge of the new unit comprising entrepreneurs, bankers, data scientists and engineers.

They will initially focus on connecting about 100 fast growing companies with 400 global investors, working with Lazard's capital markets and sector merger and acquisition teams.

Lazard UK Chairman William Rucker said the new team would "provide companies with greater access to capital markets and financial advice throughout their life cycle."

By Pamela Barbaglia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAZARD LTD 0.08% 37.81 Delayed Quote.2.36%
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC -0.21% 234.5 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
