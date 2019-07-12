Lazydays : RV Celebrates New Service Facility With Grand Opening Event

July 12, 2019

Tampa, FL (July 12, 2019) - Lazydays, The RV Authority®, marked the grand opening of its brand new, state-of-the-art RV service facility in Anoka, MN, just outside Minneapolis, on July 11th. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was co-hosted by the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce and was followed by a grand opening celebration that drew dozens of RV enthusiasts.

In August 2018, the dealership became the fifth Lazydays RV dealership nationwide and the company's first in the Upper Midwest region. With the new facility, Lazydays RV of Minneapolis now offers 28 service bays staffed by expert technicians, a covered service drive, four body & collision bays with a 60-ft. paint booth, as well as numerous other amenities for a best-in-class RV service experience.

Lazydays GM Robert Brooke, and Peter Turok, Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce Director, cut the ribbon to celebrate the official grand opening. Following the ribbon cutting and opening remarks, attendees were invited to tour the main dealership where the grand opening celebration featured refreshments, giveaways and hundreds of RV models open for browsing

'We're honored to have received such a warm grand opening celebration from the Minneapolis community and RVers throughout the region,' said Victor Doran, VP of Service for Lazydays. 'We are very excited to introduce the Lazydays brand and its exceptional customer experience and expertise to the Minneapolis market.'

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their 'home away from home.'

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker 'LAZY.' Additional information can be found here.