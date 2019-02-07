Le Chateau : CHÃ‚TEAU ENTERS INTO FINANCING AGREEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

LE CHÂTEAU ENTERS INTO FINANCING AGREEMENT

Montreal, February 7, 2019 - Le Château Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CTU) has entered into an agreement with Jane Silverstone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Le Château and a Director and a significant shareholder of the Company, for a financing of $1.0 million.

The financing will provide the Company with additional capital and financing flexibility, with proceeds being used primarily for working capital purposes. The financing is in the form of an unsecured loan which bears a variable rate of interest equal to the lesser of (i) the prime rate of the Royal Bank of Canada multiplied by two and (ii) 7.5%. The loan is repayable at maturity on September 30, 2020.

The transaction was approved by all of the disinterested directors of the Company and is exempt from the requirement to obtain minority shareholder approval under the related party transaction rules of applicable securities legislation.

Profile

Le Château is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 139 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company's apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and forecasts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors also include those set forth in other public filings of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business initiatives and whether such business initiatives will yield the expected benefits; liquidity risks; competitive conditions in the businesses in which the Company participates; changes in consumer spending; general economic conditions and normal business uncertainty; seasonality and weather patterns; changes in the Company's relationship with its suppliers; lease renewals; information technology security and loss of customer data; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

interest rate fluctuations and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company. There can be no assurance that borrowings will be available to the Company, or available on acceptable terms, in an amount sufficient to fund the Company's needs or that additional financing will be provided by any of the controlling shareholders of the Company. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results.

For further information

Emilia Di Raddo, CPA, CA, President (514) 738-7000

Johnny Del Ciancio, CPA, CA, Vice-President, Finance, (514) 738-7000 MaisonBrison: Pierre Boucher, (514) 731-0000

Source: Le Château Inc.

- 30 -

2