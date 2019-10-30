Log in
Le Roséy Wine Launches in North America Sans Tariffs: Now the Only Authentic French Wine to Avoid Trump Administration Tariffs

10/30/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

Brand Takes Bold Stance, Launching Campaign with Hashtag #TrumpTariffFree

Le Roséy, a new Rosé wine imported from Nimes in the south of France, will be launched in the American market this week. Although it is imported from France, the new Trump’s import sanctions policy will not apply to this line of wines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005826/en/

Le Roséy, the new Rosé wine imported from Nimes in the south of France (Photo: Business Wire)

Le Roséy, the new Rosé wine imported from Nimes in the south of France (Photo: Business Wire)

The World Trade Organization (WTO) formally authorized the United States to impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of imports of EU goods after an arbitrator’s decision over subsidies to plane maker Airbus. The United States has said it will impose 10% tariffs on Airbus planes and 25% duties on a range of products, including French wine, Scottish whiskies and cheese from across the continent. American importers are not excluded and are due to pay up to 25% more for targeted items, threatening their sales and profitability.

“Despite Trumps new suffocating tariffs on quality imported products, we reaffirm that Le Roséy costs of production and retail value will not be affected by the new policy. We’re thrilled to introduce this year’s superior vintage to American audiences,” said Dave Steiner, Sales VP at Le Roséy Wines.

Le Roséy Wines imports its wine in the form of bulk wine from Nimes in the south of France and then it is bottled and canned in Auburndale, Florida using an oxygen free method that eliminates all oxygen and guarantees a perfect balance. Because of how the wine is imported, the tariff doesn’t apply to the product. After bottling, the Rosé Wine is distributed nationwide. Last week alone, Le Roséy Wines bottled 80,000 cases of 750ml Bottles and 6,000 cases of 375ml cans to be distributed across the United States.

Le Roséy winery owner predicts it to become the fastest-growing wine in its category by end of 2020. The winery plans to add more products to its portfolio in 2020 beginning with a new line of Sauvignon Blanc, also imported from France.

Le Roséy tasting notes:

With a beautiful color of soft pink, it offers a full bouquet of delicate red fruits such as strawberry and raspberry. Full and long on the palate with a fresh, fruity and rich finish, the terroir is made of typical rhone area soil with small to mid-size rolled pebbles.


© Business Wire 2019
