Le Saunda : UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0738)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Le Saunda Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following unaudited operational data of the Group's retail business for the three months ended 29 February 2020 (the "fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20").

Retail Business#

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20, the Group's self-owned retail business recorded a total sales decline of 30.9% and a same store sales decline of 18.5%, comparing with the same period of last year.

#Excluded e-commerce business

E-Commerce Business

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20, the Group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales growth of 7.2%, comparing with the same period of last year.

Distribution and Retail Network

As at 29 February 2020, the Group had a total retail network covering 441 outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, a net decrease of 85 outlets compared to the corresponding date of last year. The total number of outlets consisted of 390 self-owned outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and 51 franchised outlets in Mainland China.

The impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic on the Group's operating results

The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic (the "Epidemic") has adversely affected the sale performance of the Group from late January to end of February 2020. As it is still uncertain how long the Epidemic may last, an assessment of the risks and potential negative impacts of the Epidemic on the Group is being carried out. Announcement may be made in due course if the estimated impacts materially affect the operating results of the Group for the year ended 29 February 2020.