Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Le Saunda : UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0738)

UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL DATA OF RETAIL BUSINESS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Le Saunda Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following unaudited operational data of the Group's retail business for the three months ended 29 February 2020 (the "fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20").

Retail Business#

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20, the Group's self-owned retail business recorded a total sales decline of 30.9% and a same store sales decline of 18.5%, comparing with the same period of last year.

#Excluded e-commerce business

E-Commerce Business

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2019/20, the Group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales growth of 7.2%, comparing with the same period of last year.

Distribution and Retail Network

As at 29 February 2020, the Group had a total retail network covering 441 outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, a net decrease of 85 outlets compared to the corresponding date of last year. The total number of outlets consisted of 390 self-owned outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and 51 franchised outlets in Mainland China.

The impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic on the Group's operating results

The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic (the "Epidemic") has adversely affected the sale performance of the Group from late January to end of February 2020. As it is still uncertain how long the Epidemic may last, an assessment of the risks and potential negative impacts of the Epidemic on the Group is being carried out. Announcement may be made in due course if the estimated impacts materially affect the operating results of the Group for the year ended 29 February 2020.

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above information is based on the unaudited operational data of the Group and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Le Saunda Holdings Limited

James Ngai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive Directors are Ms. Chui Kwan Ho, Jacky, Ms. Liao Jian Yu and Mr. Li Wing Yeung, Peter; non-executive Director is Mr. James Ngai; independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Siu Lun, Simon, Mr. Leung Wai Ki, George and Mr. Hui Chi Kwan.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Le Saunda Holdings Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aBusiness picks up pace in China, but global virus spread may slow recovery
RE
06:23aSPARKLE ROLL : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share capital
PU
06:23aEGDON RESOURCES : East Humber Basin Update – Keddington, Keddington South and Louth
PU
06:23aSEC Filing (PRER14C)
PU
06:23aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A : Announcement regarding the purchase of treasury shares
PU
06:23aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Supplemental notice of the first egm of 2020
PU
06:21aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aBOEING : FAA Proposes $19.68 Million Civil Penalty Against The Boeing Co.
AQ
06:19aIEA warns oil producers against playing 'Russian roulette'
RE
06:19aMATINAS BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
2Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
3Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
5Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group