Lea County State Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $27K to First-Time Homebuyers

10/12/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2918 N. Gantt Avenue, Hobbs, New Mexico

New Mexico first-time homebuyers will be awarded $27,000 in Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) funds from Lea County State Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The media is invited to the check presentation and key ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12 at 2918 N. Gantt Avenue in Hobbs.

HELP assists with down payment and closing costs for income-qualified, first-time homebuyers. FHLB Dallas disburses HELP funds to members on a first-come, first-served basis, one homebuyer at a time, beginning the first business day in January. The $2 million in HELP funds made available this year has been exhausted.

WHAT:     Check Presentation, Key Ceremony
 
WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018
 
WHO: Mayor Sam Cobb, City of Hobbs
New Mexico State Senator Gay Kernan, R-42
Dickie Wall, Senior Vice President and CCO, Lea County State Bank
Judy Brumley, Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas
Jeff Martin, Senior Sales Manager, FHLB Dallas
Sarah Cerna
 
WHERE: 2918 N. Gantt Avenue
Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
 


