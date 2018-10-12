Lea County State Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $27K to First-Time Homebuyers

New Mexico first-time homebuyers will be awarded $27,000 in Homebuyer
Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) funds from Lea County State Bank and
the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The media is
invited to the check presentation and key ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday, October 12 at 2918 N. Gantt Avenue in Hobbs.
HELP assists with down payment and closing costs for income-qualified,
first-time homebuyers. FHLB Dallas disburses HELP funds to members on a
first-come, first-served basis, one homebuyer at a time, beginning the
first business day in January. The $2 million in HELP funds made
available this year has been exhausted.
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
Check Presentation, Key Ceremony
|
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
WHO:
|
|
|
Mayor Sam Cobb, City of Hobbs
|
|
|
|
New Mexico State Senator Gay Kernan, R-42
|
|
|
|
Dickie Wall, Senior Vice President and CCO, Lea County State
Bank
|
|
|
|
Judy Brumley, Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
|
Jeff Martin, Senior Sales Manager, FHLB Dallas
|
|
|
|
Sarah Cerna
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
2918 N. Gantt Avenue
|
|
|
|
Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005259/en/