News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Lead China, U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon: China foreign ministry

10/30/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that lead China and U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon after a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Working-level China-U.S. Trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Catherine Evans)

