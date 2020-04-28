Log in
Lead Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights Into Lead Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Lead Procurement for pre-order. The report on lead procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global Engineering materials market, which includes all spend related to the provision of essential industrial and engineering raw materials that are further processed or used to produce goods, articles, or structures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005358/en/

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Lead Procurement for pre-order (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to our experts, suppliers are continuously taking efforts to improve efficiencies, productivity, and deploying processes and technologies. Some of these investments are likely to increase their costs in the shorter term, but learnings from other sectors will keep the suppliers optimistic about a lean cost structure in the longer run.

SpendEdge’s reports now include a complimentary Covid-19 impact assessment on all reports from the engineering materials category. Our reports are intended to serve as a one-stop reference guide for companies looking for effective lead procurement strategies and offer a perfect blend of category basics with deep-dive category data and insights – request a free sample today!

Lead Procurement Risks

  • Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.
  • Crude oil is one of the major factors that determine the risks associated with the category as fuel costs account for a major portion of the suppliers' cost structure. Volatility in the prices of crude oil significantly impact the overall costs incurred in the category
Lead Procurement Best Practices

  • Strong R&D focus is the sign of a supplier being committed to enhancing the quality and cost proposition of its solutions. Buyers should collaborate with such suppliers for the development of low-cost but highly efficient products that can bring their OPEX down.
  • Buyers should invest in benchmarking studies that help category managers to improve their knowledge on market pricing or billing rates of service providers. This helps them to not only save costs but also to boost their negotiation power.
Key Questions Answered in this Lead Procurement Report

  • What is the spend potential in the lead market?
  • What is the correct price to pay for lead? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?
  • Which selection criteria are the most important for lead Suppliers Market?
  • Who are the top lead suppliers? What are their cost structures?
  • What are supplier margins in lead market?
  • Which negotiation levers can reduce lead procurement cost?
  • What are the best practices for lead procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
