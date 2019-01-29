Lead Web App Provider iGamingPlatform Has Chosen Delasport as Its Advanced Sportsbook Solution Supplier!

Phil Pearson - Head of Sales for iGP - Said something like - "Working
with Delasport
on upcoming projects was a simple choice. Their quality of product,
speed and knowledge made this a very easy decision to make. We look
forward to being able to offer their top rated services to current and
future clients, and take advantage of their superb systems."
Delasport
offers a one-stop-solution for iGaming operators, providing some of the
richest coverage online with thousands of events across multiple sports,
a premium solution that can be implemented by already existing operators
or as a standalone product.
Eli Moscovich, Head of B2B at Delasport,
said: “With Industry changes happening all too quickly, we are happy to
keep pace with our newest partnership with iGamingPlatform, giving us
the great opportunity to have our advanced sportsbook available amongst
their tried-and-true solutions and services.”
iGamingPlatform offers complete solutions for White Label, Platforms,
Single Technology hubs and Game Development, to services such as
licensing, distribution and cloud based solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005458/en/