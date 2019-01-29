Log in
Lead Web App Provider iGamingPlatform Has Chosen Delasport as Its Advanced Sportsbook Solution Supplier!

01/29/2019 | 06:29am EST

Phil Pearson - Head of Sales for iGP - Said something like - "Working with Delasport on upcoming projects was a simple choice. Their quality of product, speed and knowledge made this a very easy decision to make. We look forward to being able to offer their top rated services to current and future clients, and take advantage of their superb systems."

Delasport offers a one-stop-solution for iGaming operators, providing some of the richest coverage online with thousands of events across multiple sports, a premium solution that can be implemented by already existing operators or as a standalone product.

Eli Moscovich, Head of B2B at Delasport, said: “With Industry changes happening all too quickly, we are happy to keep pace with our newest partnership with iGamingPlatform, giving us the great opportunity to have our advanced sportsbook available amongst their tried-and-true solutions and services.”

iGamingPlatform offers complete solutions for White Label, Platforms, Single Technology hubs and Game Development, to services such as licensing, distribution and cloud based solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
