Lead attorneys begin investigations into University of Michigan allegations

02/21/2020 | 08:38am EST

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prominent Denver law firm has begun investigations into a case against the University of Michigan athletic department involving a doctor who may have sexually abused countless student athletes.

Denver Trial Lawyers represents Andy Hrovat, a former Olympic and University of Michigan All-American wrestler who now lives in Cleveland.  He is the first athlete from the University of Michigan to go public with his story of abuse by team doctor Robert E. Anderson.  Denver Trial Lawyers has interviewed and been in contact with numerous other alleged victims of the deceased doctor who worked for the athletic department between 1968-1999.

“We’re investigating cases involving inappropriate and unlawful examinations of student athletes, with the hope that the university will take responsibility for this injustice,” said attorney Parker Stinar of Denver Trial Lawyers.

Any student athletes who think they might have suffered physical or mental abuse through inappropriate, unsafe, and unlawful examinations by Dr. Robert E. Anderson during their time at the school should call 303-571-5302 and ask to speak personally to attorneys Stinar, Dan Sloane, or Michael Nimmo.

Hrovat’s four-year record at the University of Michigan was 132-39, one of the best in the school’s history. He went on to earn a silver medal in the Pan Am Games, and he competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He said there were other victims of the University of Michigan doctor, and above all, he wants to prevent something like this from happening again.

About Denver Trial Lawyers

Denver Trial Lawyers recently represented a young woman who was sexually assaulted by her public-school teacher. The multi-million-dollar settlement to the student was the largest individual settlement with a Colorado school district.

Denver Trial Lawyers (Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane L.L.P.) is one of the preeminent personal injury law firms, with attorneys representing clients throughout the country in complex injury cases such as sexual assault by a person in position of trust, medical malpractice, defective products, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death and birth injuries. All of the firm's partners are named in Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers.  The firm has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top law firms in the nation. For information, call 303-571-5302 or visit www.denvertriallawyers.com.  

Press contact:

Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
