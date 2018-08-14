Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Lead shortages, seasonally strong demand suggest possible price revival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:45pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An excavator loads a truck at an area being prepared to be used by the lead and zinc mine Castellanos in Minas de Matahambre, Cuba

LONDON (Reuters) - Global trade disputes and political tensions have sent prices of battery metal lead to 14-month lows but tight supplies, shortages and seasonally strong demand for the coming northern winter suggest a possible change of tack.

The possibility of protracted trade tensions between the United States and China, and worries about economic growth pushed lead on the London Metal Exchange down to $2,074 a tonne on Aug. 6, its lowest since June last year.

A recovery attempt stalled as investors shunned exchange-traded industrial metals after the Turkish lira hit record lows on Monday and revived fears of an emerging market crisis. Lead is now around $2,110 a tonne.


(GRAPHIC: Lead prices -

"Mine supply is barely growing, we are forecasting a 0.4 percent increase to 5.4 million tonnes this year," said Wood Mackenzie lead analyst Farid Ahmed. He expects refined a lead market deficit of 136,000 tonnes this year following a 82,000 tonne shortfall last year.


(GRAPHIC: Lead market balance -

"Part of the problem is new projects and restarts of idled existing mines take time," Ahmed said. "Rises in lead concentrate production have been pretty woeful over the past few years and miners are only now starting to catch up."

Projects that will deliver more lead include Vedanta's Gamsberg mine in South Africa and three Australian projects, Dugald River owned by MMG, another mine run by New Century Resources and Glencore's Lady Loretta mine.

However, analysts say the focus for new projects was on zinc, which surged nearly 150 percent to $3,595 a tonne between January 2016 and February 2018. Lead is found in the same ore as zinc.

"Mines being developed are more zinc rich," Ahmed said, adding that this was because of the metal's price rise which has made obtaining financing easier for such projects.

Low lead concentrate supplies can be seen in dwindling treatment charges -- the amounts mining companies pay smelters to turn concentrate into refined metal.

Treatment charges on the spot market at $10-$20 a tonne in July compare with averages of $27 last year and $111 in 2016, according to CRU Group.


(GRAPHIC: Lead spot TCs -

"The concentrate market for lead has remained tighter than expected, that's why treatment charges haven't moved in favour of smelters," said CRU's lead analyst Neil Hawkes.

An environmental clampdown in top producer China, which has targeted polluting industries such as mining and smelting, also means lower supplies of refined metal and recycled lead.


(GRAPHIC: - China lead output -

Recycled metal accounts for more than half of global supplies estimated this year at nearly 13 million tonnes, of which 80 percent is used to make batteries, mainly for autos, which is where the seasonal aspects come in.

"Ahead of the fourth and first quarters, the cold winter months, you get lead and battery restocking," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar. "Lead doesn't follow the business cycle all the time."


(GRAPHIC: US growth vs lead prices -

The winter months are when battery replacement demand is at its highest, while the summer lull can give a false impression of weak demand.

Demand growth is forecast at around two percent this year and next, little changed from last year.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by David Stamp)

By Pratima Desai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : UnionAgriculture MinisterShri Radha Mohan Singh discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties and promoting closer cooperation in agriculture sector with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Republic of Moldova, Mr. Tudor Ulianovschi
PU
02:05pCLOUDINARY : and CoreMedia Partner to Bring Cloudinary :'s Advanced Digital Asset Management Into CoreMedia Studio
BU
02:05pFinKube Publishes New Digital Lending White Paper, Simplifying the Digital Mortgage Process’
SE
02:01pNEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Jamestown resident charged with drug possession
PU
02:01pPRIME MINISTER : efforts to strengthen relations between Lithuania and Japan will continue
PU
01:51pUK jobless rate falls to new 43-year-low, but pay growth weakens
RE
01:51pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : the trade war is not without consequences, Argentina’s key rate at 45%...
01:46pUK retailer Homebase to close 42 stores, 1,500 jobs to go
RE
01:46pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Reaction to milk price moves by co-ops
PU
01:45pLead shortages, seasonally strong demand suggest possible price revival
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.