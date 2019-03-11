LeadMD : Closes 2018 Strong; Wins Top Agency Honors & Named Marketo Platinum Partner

Agency looks ahead to continued growth and innovation in 2019

LeadMD, a leading modern marketing firm, today announces it is wrapping up another high-growth year by being named a Marketo, an Adobe company platinum service partner. The company also celebrates a handpicked hire for its leadership team. Kate Stephensen Rogers was recently chosen to serve as LeadMD’s VP of people, a crucial role, tailored perfectly for her, based on her prior experience nurturing talent and leading teams.

On the heels of the recent Marketo acquisition by Adobe last year, Marketo has confirmed that LeadMD once again has earned its Platinum partner level, their highest partner designation. As a Marketo Platinum partner, LeadMD continues its trajectory of sustained growth, finishing 2018 with revenues up 30 percent year over year. In just this past year alone, the firm exceeded the milestone of 3,500 client engagements and welcomed well-known enterprise brands to its client roster, including Chevron, Uber, and Barracuda Networks to name a few.

“One of our core values at LeadMD is that ‘we are better than yesterday,’ and I’ve seen our team embrace that idea,” says Justin Gray, CEO of LeadMD. “Not only are we constantly delivering industry-defining returns together with our clients, but we also have a religious devotion to innovation and growth. This mindset of perpetual improvement bonds us as a group and translates into revenue performance, client satisfaction, and engaged employees with high morale. Coupling the hiring of Kate with the success of the year and Adobe partnership is one hell of a way to go into 2019. I’m excited to see what our tribe accomplishes together this year.”

In 2018, LeadMD solidified its role as a trailblazer in the marketing industry on many fronts, including:

Grew the company’s top-line revenues by over 134 percent; stimulated by both enterprise marketing strategy engagements as well as growth within the firm’s newly formed ‘Packaged Services’ division which implements technology on behalf of top software providers, such as Marketo, Showpad, Uberflip, and Engagio.

Launching Marketemy, a 12-week experience accelerator for digital marketers, in February. The paid program enables senior-level students and recent college graduates in Arizona to gain access to marketing curriculum, first-hand marketing experience, and cutting-edge technology from within LeadMD. Individuals are selected from a highly curated pool of candidates, and students receive a full-time job offer from LeadMD (or partner) at the end of the program.

Debuting in August, its revenue acceleration framework (RAF) for marketing which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right people, process, and technology to achieve desired growth. The RAF has been reviewed and promoted by some of the top industry analysts from Forrester, Gartner, and TOPO.

Being selected by Drift, the leading conversational marketing and sales platform, as its first enterprise partner. Through this relationship, LeadMD customers can now experience the benefits of increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales, while Drift customers can enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper utilization of the Drift platform.

Becoming one of Marketo’s top Platinum service partners.

This year was clearly one of big moves and even bigger revenue strides for LeadMD, and 2019 promises to take this growth and keep building upon it.

“We are excited to once again recognize LeadMD as one of our top Platinum partners as they continue to drive success within our customer base, from both a strategic and technical standpoint, ensuring organizations drive tangible ROI with our powerful solution,” said Lisa Hudson, Director of Global Partner Services at Adobe. “Together, we’re going to do some great work for our customers and continue to move them forward on the marketing maturity curve.”

LeadMD is the leading modern marketing firm in the U.S. Launched in 2009, LeadMD fulfills the promises software makes. The company focuses on enabling and aligning people, processes, and technology to create predictable revenue growth and operations for high-growth and enterprise brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales teams improve and deliver value through strategy, technology, education and repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com or email go@leadmd.com.

