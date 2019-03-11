LeadMD : Closes 2018 Strong; Wins Top Agency Honors & Named Marketo Platinum Partner

LeadMD,
a leading modern marketing firm, today announces it is wrapping up
another high-growth year by being named a Marketo, an Adobe company
platinum service partner. The company also celebrates a handpicked hire
for its leadership team. Kate Stephensen Rogers was recently chosen to
serve as LeadMD’s VP of people, a crucial role, tailored perfectly for
her, based on her prior experience nurturing talent and leading teams.
On the heels of the recent Marketo acquisition by Adobe last year,
Marketo has confirmed that LeadMD once again has earned its Platinum
partner level, their highest partner designation. As a Marketo Platinum
partner, LeadMD continues its trajectory of sustained growth, finishing
2018 with revenues up 30 percent year over year. In just this past year
alone, the firm exceeded the milestone of 3,500 client engagements and
welcomed well-known enterprise brands to its client roster, including
Chevron, Uber, and Barracuda Networks to name a few.
“One of our core values at LeadMD is that ‘we are better than
yesterday,’ and I’ve seen our team embrace that idea,” says Justin Gray,
CEO of LeadMD. “Not only are we constantly delivering industry-defining
returns together with our clients, but we also have a religious devotion
to innovation and growth. This mindset of perpetual improvement bonds us
as a group and translates into revenue performance, client satisfaction,
and engaged employees with high morale. Coupling the hiring of Kate with
the success of the year and Adobe partnership is one hell of a way to go
into 2019. I’m excited to see what our tribe accomplishes together this
year.”
In 2018, LeadMD solidified its role as a trailblazer in the marketing
industry on many fronts, including:
-
Grew the company’s top-line revenues by over 134 percent; stimulated
by both enterprise marketing strategy engagements as well as growth
within the firm’s newly formed ‘Packaged Services’ division which
implements technology on behalf of top software providers, such as
Marketo, Showpad, Uberflip, and Engagio.
-
Launching Marketemy,
a 12-week experience accelerator for digital marketers, in February.
The paid program enables senior-level students and recent college
graduates in Arizona to gain access to marketing curriculum,
first-hand marketing experience, and cutting-edge technology from
within LeadMD. Individuals are selected from a highly curated pool of
candidates, and students receive a full-time job offer from LeadMD (or
partner) at the end of the program.
-
Debuting in August, its revenue acceleration framework (RAF) for
marketing which helps align clients’ revenue goals with the right
people, process, and technology to achieve desired growth. The RAF has
been reviewed and promoted by some of the top industry analysts from
Forrester, Gartner, and TOPO.
-
Being selected by Drift, the leading conversational marketing and
sales platform, as its first enterprise partner. Through this
relationship, LeadMD customers can now experience the benefits of
increased buyer conversion and shortened time to sales, while Drift
customers can enjoy enhanced time to value and deeper utilization of
the Drift platform.
-
Becoming one of Marketo’s top Platinum service partners.
This year was clearly one of big moves and even bigger revenue strides
for LeadMD, and 2019 promises to take this growth and keep building upon
it.
“We are excited to once again recognize LeadMD as one of our top
Platinum partners as they continue to drive success within our customer
base, from both a strategic and technical standpoint, ensuring
organizations drive tangible ROI with our powerful solution,” said Lisa
Hudson, Director of Global Partner Services at Adobe. “Together, we’re
going to do some great work for our customers and continue to move them
forward on the marketing maturity curve.”
About LeadMD
LeadMD is the leading modern marketing firm in the U.S. Launched in
2009, LeadMD fulfills the promises software makes. The company focuses
on enabling and aligning people, processes, and technology to create
predictable revenue growth and operations for high-growth and enterprise
brands. LeadMD has helped thousands of marketing and sales teams improve
and deliver value through strategy, technology, education and
repeatable, proven tactics that work. For more information, visit https://www.leadmd.com
or email go@leadmd.com.
LeadMD and the LeadMD logo are trademarks of LeadMD, LLC. All other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
