Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leaders, Parliamentarians Praise UAE's Commitment to International Security, Stability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 06:20am EST

Participants of the ‘From Humanitarian Aid for Stability: UAE and EU together’ seminar noted that the UAE has gained a prominent position in humanitarian and development work as the largest donor of development aid in the world relative to GDP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190112005010/en/

From Humanitarian Aid for Stability UAE and EU together seminar (Photo: AETOSWire)

From Humanitarian Aid for Stability UAE and EU together seminar (Photo: AETOSWire)

Organized by the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) in cooperation with the EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament and the Emirates Red Crescent, the event took place at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Speaking at the seminar, Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC, said: “Helping those in need is deeply rooted in our culture, and we feel responsible for underprivileged and vulnerable groups. Instability provides fertile ground for terrorism and extremism, therefore our commitment to development involves a commitment to stability – a priority that we share with the EU.”

Highlighting the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent in saving lives and supporting stability in crises and disaster zones around the world, she added: “The UAE houses some 45 humanitarian organizations that are active internationally. Between April 2015 and December 2018, the country disbursed US$4.91 billion in aid to Yemen, and has provided a safe haven for more than 127,000 Syrians since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis.”

His Excellency Antonio López-Istúriz White, Member of the European Parliament, stressed the importance of the EU and the UAE unifying efforts in the economic and investment domains as well as in the fight against terrorism, humanitarian aid and risk control. He commended the UAE for its unwavering dedication to achieving security and stability in the world, and praised the role of the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian organizations in the country.

His Excellency Christos Stylianides, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “Increasing global challenges require sustained humanitarian efforts. We thank the UAE, a global model of humanitarian commitment, for demonstrating steadfast solidarity, significantly contributing to crisis resolution, playing an influential role in development cooperation and actively supporting international aid organizations.”

His Excellency Denis Haveaux, Director of the Red Cross EU Office, confirmed that the Red Cross and the Red Crescent are partners in providing humanitarian aid, and stressed the importance of safe access to services, particularly for victims of forgotten crises.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aGEICO : Notes 4 Uncommon Factors Cited for Rate Increases
BU
06:20aLeaders, Parliamentarians Praise UAE's Commitment to International Security, Stability
BU
06:09aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer, Pochettino face off in Manchester United 'audition'
AQ
06:04aSUI SOUTHERN GAS : SSGC conducts raids, cut down numerous illegal connections, two culprits arrested - Press Release issued by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
06:04aAKZONOBEL : Let's paint the future together - the AkzoNobel startup challenge begins - Press Release issued by AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited
AQ
06:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 11-01-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of COMMERCIAL BANKS Dated 11-01-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of CLOSE - END MUTUAL FUND Dated 11-01-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate Summary Dated 11-01-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 11-01-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : A Top Nissan Executive And Ghosn Ally Resigns
2CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD : AB InBev considers partial IPO of Asian business -bankers
3MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : MAXIMIZER SOFTWARE I : McCall City Council Unanimously Votes to Take Pause on Midas Gol..
4SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
5FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.