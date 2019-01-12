Leaders, Parliamentarians Praise UAE's Commitment to International Security, Stability

Participants of the ‘From Humanitarian Aid for Stability: UAE and EU
together’ seminar noted that the UAE has gained a prominent position in
humanitarian and development work as the largest donor of development
aid in the world relative to GDP.
From Humanitarian Aid for Stability UAE and EU together seminar (Photo: AETOSWire)
Organized by the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) in cooperation with
the EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group at the European Parliament and
the Emirates Red Crescent, the event took place at the headquarters of
the European Parliament in Brussels.
Speaking at the seminar, Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of
FNC, said: “Helping those in need is deeply rooted in our culture, and
we feel responsible for underprivileged and vulnerable groups.
Instability provides fertile ground for terrorism and extremism,
therefore our commitment to development involves a commitment to
stability – a priority that we share with the EU.”
Highlighting the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent in saving lives
and supporting stability in crises and disaster zones around the world,
she added: “The UAE houses some 45 humanitarian organizations that are
active internationally. Between April 2015 and December 2018, the
country disbursed US$4.91 billion in aid to Yemen, and has provided a
safe haven for more than 127,000 Syrians since the outbreak of the
Syrian crisis.”
His Excellency Antonio López-Istúriz White, Member of the European
Parliament, stressed the importance of the EU and the UAE unifying
efforts in the economic and investment domains as well as in the fight
against terrorism, humanitarian aid and risk control. He commended the
UAE for its unwavering dedication to achieving security and stability in
the world, and praised the role of the Emirates Red Crescent and other
humanitarian organizations in the country.
His Excellency Christos Stylianides, European Commissioner for
Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “Increasing global
challenges require sustained humanitarian efforts. We thank the UAE, a
global model of humanitarian commitment, for demonstrating steadfast
solidarity, significantly contributing to crisis resolution, playing an
influential role in development cooperation and actively supporting
international aid organizations.”
His Excellency Denis Haveaux, Director of the Red Cross EU Office,
confirmed that the Red Cross and the Red Crescent are partners in
providing humanitarian aid, and stressed the importance of safe access
to services, particularly for victims of forgotten crises.
