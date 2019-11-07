Leaders in climate science, social advocacy, and architecture to deliver keynotes at the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Connect and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced today a new slate of speakers for the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo . This year’s conference will take place Nov. 19-22 in Atlanta, Ga. at the LEED Gold Georgia World Congress Center. Registration is now open .



Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC, will deliver remarks each day of Greenbuild reflecting on this year’s theme “A New Living Standard” and the importance of challenging the status quo in order to create a better quality of life for each and every person. In addition to previously announced keynotes, the lineup includes:

Tuesday Keynote: Dr. Bernice A. King; a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate, and Chief Executive Officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

Tuesday Speaker Spotlight: Jasmine Crowe; an HBCU alumna and creator of Goodr, a tech-enabled sustainable food waste management company with the goal to eliminate hunger and reduce food waste. Speaker Spotlight, another new feature at Greenbuild 2019, brings attendees together at the end of each day to summarize and share key learnings.

Wednesday Keynote: opening remarks to be delivered by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms; a lifelong public servant and the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government before being sworn in as Mayor.

Expo Hall ribbon cutting: opening remarks to be delivered by Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan; he was elected in 2018 and previously authored several important pieces of legislation as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

Thursday Keynote: Jeanne Gang, Int. FAIA; an Architect and MacArthur Fellow and the founding principal and partner of Studio Gang, an internationally renowned architecture and urban design practice.

Thursday Speaker Spotlight: Peter Sorckoff; a brand strategist who leads organizations to anticipate behavior, shape opinion and create connections that will endure.

Friday Keynote: A Climate Discussion with Jamie Margolin, Dr. Marshall Shepherd, and Stephen Leahy. Margolin, a 17-year-old climate activist and founder of an international youth climate justice movement called Zero Hour will be joined by Dr. Shepherd, a leading international expert in weather and climate and Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor of Geography and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Georgia. Leahy is set to moderate the discussion.

“It’s such an honor to have this diverse group of leaders on the Greenbuild stage,” said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild brand director. “The Greenbuild audience will have a fantastic opportunity to learn and be inspired by these relevant and timely discussions. We’ve increased the number of speakers, without diminishing the quality of the lineup. These world-class, powerful, and daily keynote speakers will surely resonate with our audience.”

Previous Greenbuild keynote speakers have included Ret. Gen. Colin Powell, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, famed architect Bjarke Ingles, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, human rights activist Amal Clooney, and former Vice President and climate activist Al Gore.

“Since 2002, Greenbuild has been a platform for celebrating leadership and highlighting the voices that are shaping our communities and this year’s speakers exemplify that,” said Kim Heavner, vice president of conference and events at USGBC. “Each year, we continue to be inspired by the stories from Greenbuild attendees who are actively working to improve our quality of life through better, more sustainable practices.”

Greenbuild, the largest green building conference and expo in the world, is produced by Informa Connect and features four days of networking, educational sessions, green building tours, keynote events, and a robust expo floor.

For more information and to register for Greenbuild, visit greenbuildexpo.org , follow @Greenbuild on Twitter, and use hashtag #Greenbuild19 to join the conversation.

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the four-day conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators. This year’s Greenbuild takes place at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Nov. 19-22, 2019.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. Informa Connect operates major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Buildings and Architecture, and other specialist markets and connects communities online year-round.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .