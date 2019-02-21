Leadership 18 : Applauds New Legislation Aimed at Halting Decline in the Number of Americans Who Give to Charity

New legislation introduced by Congressman Danny Davis (D-IL-7) could
reverse a decade-long decline in the number of Americans giving to
charity. The Davis bill, H.R.
1260, would relieve all taxpayers – regardless of income level -
from paying taxes on money they donate to charity. On behalf of
Leadership 18, Susan Dreyfus, president and CEO of the Alliance for
Strong Families and Communities, applauded Congressman Davis for
introducing this legislation.
“This may be the single most important piece of legislation that touches
all charities’ ability to raise private donations,” Ms. Dreyfus noted.
“As a senior and highly-respected member of the Ways and Means
Committee, Mr. Davis has taken his longstanding support for charities to
a new level. Leadership 18, which includes some of the nation’s largest
nonprofits, are heartened at his support and remain committed to helping
Mr. Davis enact H.R. 1260.”
Dreyfus continued, “We have been fortunate to have bipartisan support
for this issue, including bills introduced in the last Congress by
Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Henry Cuellar
(D-TX). We will continue our bipartisan efforts in support of this
critical policy.”
New Donor Data
The bill introduction comes as United Way Worldwide releases new
analysis confirming troubling reductions in the percentage of Americans
who donate to charities, which will lead to long-term challenges for
mainstream charities that rely on private donations. United Way’s lead
researcher on the study, Marie Eberlein, said, “From 2002 to 2014, the
percentage of Americans donating to charity dropped from 68.5 percent to
55.5 percent. At the same time, overall giving continued to hover around
2.1 percent of GDP. We needed to dig deeper into the data to figure out
what was going on.”
The United Way research team analyzed data compiled about giving by
donors who itemize their taxes and compared it to information about
donors who don’t itemize. In a key finding, researchers found that
people who do not itemize their taxes give at half the rate of those who
itemize. Shockingly, since 2008, the percentage decrease in giving by
non-itemizers is double the loss in itemizers. The number of itemizers
giving dropped by 5 percentage points, while the number of non-itemizers
giving dropped by 10 percentage points.
Additionally, United Way researchers found that itemizers on average
donated more than two and a half times as much as the amount donated by
non-itemizers. Average donations by itemizers increased as the number of
donors decreased. Conversely, donations from non-itemizers has remained
relatively flat for nearly the entire 14-year period studied by United
Way.
This finding raises alarms in the charitable sector because the recent
changes to tax law will reduce the number of donors who itemize their
taxes by 21 million, according to recent research.
Steve Taylor, Senior Vice President for public policy explained, “While
overall giving has increased because of large and mega-donations to
funds operated by wealth management companies and elite nonprofits like
universities and hospitals, faith-based and social services charities
that rely on middle- and lower-income donors have struggled to keep
pace. The fact that overall giving has increased is very deceptive. Who
is giving and where they give matters a lot for a robust charitable
nonprofit sector.”
“United Way’s analysis shows that charities are right to be concerned
that tens of millions of middle class donors will give less because of
the new tax law,” according to Taylor, “but the real issue is fairness.
Why should the rich get to make tax-fee donations, but low- and
middle-income donors sacrifice to donate to their church or charity AND
pay taxes on their donations? Mr. Davis’ bill will cure that inequity.”
About Leadership 18
Collectively, the members of Leadership 18 serve 87 million people with
more than 5.6 million staff and volunteers. All of our
member organizations share a specific mission to improve human
development through deep community relationships. Leadership 18 members
include the following: Alliance for Strong Families and Communities,
American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross,
Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Catholic Charities
USA, City Year, Feeding America, Girl Scouts of the USA, Girls Inc.,
Goodwill Industries International, Inc., Habitat for Humanity, The
Jewish Federations of North America, Lutheran Services in America,
Mental Health America, National Council on Aging, The Salvation Army,
United Way Worldwide, Volunteers of America, YMCA of the USA, and YWCA
USA.
