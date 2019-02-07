Leadership Greater Chicago : Announces The Daniel Burnham Fellowship and Inaugural Cohort

Leadership Greater Chicago (LGC) (www.lgcchicago.org)
unveils The Daniel Burnham Fellowship – an accelerated civic onboarding
experience for senior executives, designed to inspire these leaders to
mobilize and exert their combined influence and intellect to positively
impact Chicago, its future, and the continued economic progress of the
region.
The Fellowship is for C-Suite or senior level executives who are new to
their role or new to Chicago and want to integrate into the civic fabric
of the city, understanding its history and future trajectory and
building relationships and networks across the Greater Chicago Region.
It is ideal for those executives who are new to Chicago – from
international or domestic assignments, and including the suburbs – and
those who are now leading in Chicago and would benefit from gaining a
deeper understanding of the city, its networks, and the business
community.
“In recent years, Chicago has seen an increase of corporate headquarters
locating to our city,” said LGC Chief Executive Officer Maria Wynne.
“Beyond managing teams and running organizations, these executives will
benefit from developing a deep understanding of Greater Chicago in order
to have a positive effect on the socioeconomic progress of our region
and provide a high quality of life for their employees and our
communities.”
Leaders will begin the first of the five-session series in February.
Sessions will include the history of Chicago through the lens of urban
planning, the region’s work force forecast, building strategic
partnerships for economic development, and driving innovative solutions
to build an inclusive Chicago.
The inaugural cohort is:
Rod Adams – US/Mexico Talent Acquisition Leader, PwC
Pat Barrett – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer, First Midwest Bancorp Inc.
Joe Dominguez – Chief Executive Officer, ComEd
Michael Ericson – Executive Vice President, Federal Home Loan
Bank of Chicago
Sean Garrett – President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way
of Metro Chicago
Kate Gebo – Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor
Relations, United Airlines
Evan Hochberg – President, Crown Family Philanthropies
Mark Ishaug, M.A. – Chief Executive Officer, Thresholds
John Latessa, Jr. – President, Midwest Division, CBRE, Inc.
Sandra Cordova Micek – President and Chief Executive Officer,
WTTW | WFMT
Eileen Mitchell – President Illinois, AT&T
Allyson Park – Global Vice President, Mars Wrigley Confectionery
Matt Primack – President, Advocate Christ Medical Center
Jacqui Robertson – Global Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion,
William Blair
Jayne Rosefield – Partner, Office Head, Brunswick Group
Megan Ross, Ph.D. – Zoo Director, Lincoln Park Zoo
Amiee Thomas – Senior Vice President, Store Operations, Ulta
Beauty
Maggie Westdale – Business Chief Financial Officer, Aon
Betsy Ziegler – Chief Executive Officer, 1871
The Daniel Burnham Fellowship is the latest addition to fulfill Leadership
Greater Chicago’s longstanding mission to convene, connect, and
mobilize the area’s most promising leaders around key socioeconomic
issues through dynamic education and experiential activities. Since
1983, LGC has developed more than 1,150 leaders through its Signature
Fellows Program – an intensive 10-month program that provides the
foundation for a lifelong commitment to civic engagement. Additionally,
LGC has invested an estimated $5 million to build leadership capacity in
the most prominent corporate, nonprofit, government and education
organizations.
