Leadership Greater Chicago : Announces The Daniel Burnham Fellowship and Inaugural Cohort

New Leadership Experience Immerses C-Level Executives in Chicago’s Civic Landscape

Leadership Greater Chicago (LGC) (www.lgcchicago.org) unveils The Daniel Burnham Fellowship – an accelerated civic onboarding experience for senior executives, designed to inspire these leaders to mobilize and exert their combined influence and intellect to positively impact Chicago, its future, and the continued economic progress of the region.

The Fellowship is for C-Suite or senior level executives who are new to their role or new to Chicago and want to integrate into the civic fabric of the city, understanding its history and future trajectory and building relationships and networks across the Greater Chicago Region. It is ideal for those executives who are new to Chicago – from international or domestic assignments, and including the suburbs – and those who are now leading in Chicago and would benefit from gaining a deeper understanding of the city, its networks, and the business community.

“In recent years, Chicago has seen an increase of corporate headquarters locating to our city,” said LGC Chief Executive Officer Maria Wynne. “Beyond managing teams and running organizations, these executives will benefit from developing a deep understanding of Greater Chicago in order to have a positive effect on the socioeconomic progress of our region and provide a high quality of life for their employees and our communities.”

Leaders will begin the first of the five-session series in February. Sessions will include the history of Chicago through the lens of urban planning, the region’s work force forecast, building strategic partnerships for economic development, and driving innovative solutions to build an inclusive Chicago.

The inaugural cohort is:

Rod Adams – US/Mexico Talent Acquisition Leader, PwC

Pat Barrett – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Joe Dominguez – Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

Michael Ericson – Executive Vice President, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago

Sean Garrett – President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Metro Chicago

Kate Gebo – Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations, United Airlines

Evan Hochberg – President, Crown Family Philanthropies

Mark Ishaug, M.A. – Chief Executive Officer, Thresholds

John Latessa, Jr. – President, Midwest Division, CBRE, Inc.

Sandra Cordova Micek – President and Chief Executive Officer, WTTW | WFMT

Eileen Mitchell – President Illinois, AT&T

Allyson Park – Global Vice President, Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Matt Primack – President, Advocate Christ Medical Center

Jacqui Robertson – Global Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion, William Blair

Jayne Rosefield – Partner, Office Head, Brunswick Group

Megan Ross, Ph.D. – Zoo Director, Lincoln Park Zoo

Amiee Thomas – Senior Vice President, Store Operations, Ulta Beauty

Maggie Westdale – Business Chief Financial Officer, Aon

Betsy Ziegler – Chief Executive Officer, 1871

The Daniel Burnham Fellowship is the latest addition to fulfill Leadership Greater Chicago’s longstanding mission to convene, connect, and mobilize the area’s most promising leaders around key socioeconomic issues through dynamic education and experiential activities. Since 1983, LGC has developed more than 1,150 leaders through its Signature Fellows Program – an intensive 10-month program that provides the foundation for a lifelong commitment to civic engagement. Additionally, LGC has invested an estimated $5 million to build leadership capacity in the most prominent corporate, nonprofit, government and education organizations.

