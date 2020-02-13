Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading A.I. Analyst Tom Austin, Gartner Alumnus, Joining Planisware Webinars on A.I. in Project, Product & Portfolio Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 08:16pm EST

Planisware Enterprise’s A.I. innovations together make giant step forward for PPM software

In a move to promote the use of artificial intelligence in project portfolio management (PPM), Planisware is hosting a pair of AI webinars. A March 5 session will feature the forecasts and insight of Tom Austin, Gartner alumnus and Analyst Syndicate co-founder, and will be followed April 2 by a live demonstration of Planisware’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

In the March 5th webinar, Mr. Austin will present “Natural Intelligence About AI,” focusing on what companies are really doing in AI, and what it means for today’s PPM practitioners and other enterprise management. Q&A will follow. Mr. Austin is the former head of Gartner Research and its Maverick program, and helped launch Gartner’s AI research area, authoring research on such topics as how fusing AI with the Internet of Things will spark new kinds of digital value. With The Analyst Syndicate, he has warned of a 1-in-3 chance of a new “AI Winter,” and urged leaders not to confuse AI with actual intelligence.

Acknowledged as a market leader by Gartner, Planisware in 2019 launched the first AI-enabled PPM solution, bundling a range of smart features into Planisware Enterprise – the first PPM solution to offer a comprehensive range of AI features, with support for:

  • Statistical Learning from historical data
    • More accurate cost, quality and schedule forecasts
  • SmartBot emulating human interactions
    • Natural Language querying
  • Smart Excel data management with ActiveTab
    • Automatically map profusion of spreadsheets to structured data model
  • And more in development, including Smart Risk Detection, and Microsoft Teams & Slack integration

“Using artificial intelligence to help manage product and project portfolios will give leaders a big boost in both efficiency and effectiveness,” said Antoine Villata, Planisware North America CEO. “With the growing synergies among Planisware Enterprise’s AI features, executives can plan and control portfolios better than ever, and in ways that previously were too onerous or simply impossible.”

“Planisware’s got advanced AI practitioners, including PhDs, both in our product development and in executive leadership, leading the way toward intelligent PPM,” added Matt Light, Gartner alumnus and Planisware VP for Strategy & Corporate Development. “Having reached a critical mass of AI capability, we’re delighted to offer a free demo of AI-augmented PPM in our upcoming webinar – and more, to offer the insights of Tom Austin, one of the leading advocates of creative uses of AI.”

TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINARS: Please visit www.planisware.com/ai-webinar-series

Planisware is a leading global provider of product and project portfolio management software solutions with hundreds of thousands of users worldwide across a variety of major industries, including consumer packaged goods, IT, engineering, automotive, aerospace and defense, high-tech, chemical manufacturing, life sciences, and energy. For more information about Planisware, please visit www.planisware.com or call 888-752-6479.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pCITIC CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Completes $276 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
09:34pRESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（PDF : 2.1mb）
PU
09:31pTugboats Market 2020-2024 | Construction and Expansion of Seaports to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:29pGovernment moving quickly to secure Northern Endeavour
PU
09:24pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
09:24pNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : : Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets
PU
09:19pBEASLEY BROADCAST : BBGI To Report Q4 2019 Financial Results
PU
09:14pFY2019 : Steady net profit growth and solid profit margin
PU
09:09pYOMA STRATEGIC : Change To Half Yearly Disclosure And Change In Financial Year End
PU
09:09pYOMA STRATEGIC : Trading Updates For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5ENBRIDGE INC. : ENBRIDGE : NextDecade and Enbridge Sign Definitive Agreement Regarding Rio Bravo Pipeline

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group