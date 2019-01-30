Leading Asphalt and Aggregates Industry Event is the Next Venue of Command Alkon's Latest Developments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is delighted to exhibit at the World of Asphalt Show and Conference and co-located AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo in Indianapolis, IN, February 12-14. Over 450 of the industry’s leading manufacturers and service providers in the aggregate, asphalt, pavement maintenance, and traffic safety industry sectors come together at World of Asphalt to showcase their latest products and technologies.

“We are very excited to highlight our products in Indianapolis this year at the World of Asphalt/AGG1 Show and Conference,” said Scott Dugan, Manager of Operations at Command Alkon. “It’s always a pleasure to feature our latest innovations, advise on best practices, and offer demonstrations so that attendees can understand the efficiencies that can be regained in their own aggregate and asphalt operations.”

Command Alkon is proud to feature these products at the show:

Apex – Automation for the Aggregates and Asphalt industry

– Automation for the Aggregates and Asphalt industry TrackIt – Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management

– Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management HaulIt – Quoting, dispatching, and billing solution for aggregate Haulers

– Quoting, dispatching, and billing solution for aggregate Haulers MOBILEsales – Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers

– Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers MOBILEticket – Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery

– Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery BuildIt – Heavy Material Supplier Collaboration and Cost Tracking

Make sure to stop by and see Command Alkon at Booth 31101 to see any of our solutions in action.

Expo hours include:

Tuesday, February 12 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesday, February 13 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursday, February 14 9:00 am - 1:00 pm



Scheduled demonstrations on the following topics will be offered:

Taking Your Supply Chain Paperless

Scale for Success with ScaleWatcher

Flexible Fleet Telematics

Future Proof Your Telematics Approach

Hauling with Profits

Turn Lackluster Loadout into Asphalt Excellence

Bulk Up Your Site Automation

Schedule your demonstration today time here and secure your seat. Space is limited.

To learn more about 2019 World of Asphalt/AGG1, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com