Leading Brands Provide Support for Medical Workers on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic with Gated, Special Offers

PORTLAND, Ore., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced expanded support for brands to create gated, special offers to support the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic. SheerID is expanding its platform to allow brands to engage and verify doctors, nurses, and care workers in the UK, France, and Germany to supplement its current support of US medical professionals and first responders. In addition, SheerID is donating free medical professional verification services to 50 brands that are offering their products or services for free during this time of need.



Leading brands across a variety of industries are stepping up to support medical professionals, front-line care workers, and first responders in the fight against COVID-19. This includes:

Alpha Industries: In appreciation of the service of nurses, first responders, and doctors, Alpha Industries will be providing 15% off.

In appreciation of the service of nurses, first responders, and doctors, will be providing 15% off. FabFitFun: FabFitFun launched a Healthcare Heroes initiative on April 2 where doctors and nurses around the country signed up to receive their free FabFitFun bundles. Receiving overwhelming interest, FabFitFun sold all bundles in one day.

launched a Healthcare Heroes initiative on April 2 where doctors and nurses around the country signed up to receive their free FabFitFun bundles. Receiving overwhelming interest, FabFitFun sold all bundles in one day. Headspace: To help support healthcare professionals through this time of crisis, Headspace is offering mindfulness content – from meditations to sleep and movement content – to listen to at any time, for free. Sign up today.

To help support healthcare professionals through this time of crisis, Headspace is offering mindfulness content – from meditations to sleep and movement content – to listen to at any time, for free. Sign up today. Huel: Huel will soon offer a 10% discount on their nutritionally complete ready-to-drink meals to nurses, doctors, and first responders. This offer is for orders of $50 or more.

will soon offer a 10% discount on their nutritionally complete ready-to-drink meals to nurses, doctors, and first responders. This offer is for orders of $50 or more. LoveSac: Lovesac is proud to help the heroes on the front line of this pandemic find a little bit of comfort. Right now, all medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, and teachers can get 40% off their entire order at Lovesac.com .

Lovesac is proud to help the heroes on the front line of this pandemic find a little bit of comfort. Right now, all medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, and teachers can get 40% off their entire order at . Tuft & Needle: Tuft & Needle is providing first responders and the military with 15% off their purchase .

Tuft & Needle is providing first responders and the military with 15% off their . Vineyard Vines: vineyard vines is proud to support doctors, nurses, and medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19. To help in that effort, all doctors, nurses, and medical professionals will receive a 15% discount when the offer goes live.

"Our healthcare systems are facing increasing demand and pressure, and healthcare providers are on the front lines of this public health crisis," said Dr. Megan Jones Bell, Chief Science Officer for Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, which now offers free subscriptions for US healthcare workers in public health settings and all employees in the UK's National Health Service (NHS). "It's crucial for us to find ways to support their mental health and provide them with tools to manage the very real personal toll this crisis takes on them in particular. We're grateful for SheerID's partnership as we work to expand access and support even more people during this difficult time."

SheerID enables brands to quickly deliver personalized offers for populations most in need, while also ensuring the offers aren’t abused by fraudsters. The process to create a personalized offer is straightforward and easy to complete: the brand creates a special offer for a group of consumers and uses digital verification to confirm eligibility and deliver a single-use code to redeem the offer. Digital verification allows the consumer to access the offer instantly online and allows the brands to broadly promote the offer while protecting the brand from discount abuse.

“In times of crisis, we need to support those helping on the front lines in our community. As brands answer the urgent call to support care workers during this pandemic, we are stepping up to support those brands,” said Jake Weatherly, SheerID CEO. “By providing meaningful, verified offers to the medical community and other affected populations, brands are doing what is right, and what’s smart, for the people in need, the community, and their business.”

SheerID Steps Up Its Support for Brands Supporting Affected Populations

To match the overwhelming support brands are providing, SheerID will offer free medical professional verification services to 50 brands that are also providing their products and services for free during this critical time of need. Brands will be selected based on the benefit offered to affected populations. Brands can submit their applications to: https://www.sheerid.com/stand-up-for-medical-workers/

“FabFitFun leveraged SheerID to enable its Healthcare Heroes initiative where the company invited doctors and nurses around the country to sign up to receive a free bundle of wellness and self care products,” said Betty Marvazi, senior product manager at FabFitFun said. "As they’re risking their lives and serving us all on the front lines every day, we wanted to show our appreciation with some essentials and a little self care as they certainly need and deserve it right now. We sold out of our bundles in a matter of hours and SheerID was a great partner in making sure all of our healthcare heroes were able to redeem this promotion."

SheerID is also expanding its Verified Identity Network, which can verify 2.5 billion people around the world, to now include over 10 million medical professionals and care workers in the US, UK, France, and Germany. This provides 100% coverage for doctors and nurses in each country and all first responders in the US.

This adds to the comprehensive support SheerID provides other affected populations such as teachers and small businesses in the US, as well as students and seniors in countries around the world.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer tribes – such as the military, students, teachers, and more – with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from over 200 of the world’s leading brands; and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands – including Amazon, Lowe’s, Spotify, and T-Mobile – rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.