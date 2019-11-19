Log in
Leading Businesses Are Leveraging Competitor Analysis Solution to Boost Profitability | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Explains Why Competitor Analysis Really Matters for Businesses

11/19/2019 | 02:56pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution helped a company in the food industry to identify profitable business opportunities and differentiate their products in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005814/en/

With the food industry evolving rapidly, food companies must find new ways to differentiate their brand from the crowded marketplace. Forward-thinking businesses must always keep a constant watch on their competitors’ plans and strategies. Competitor analysis solution can help businesses to explore new ways to stay competitive in the market.

Want to identify areas where your company is struggling in comparison to your competitors? Our competitor analysis solution can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a renowned fast food company. The client wanted to analyze their competitors’ business strategies and identify areas that needed improvement. By gathering comprehensive insights into their competitors, they wanted to develop vigorous promotional and marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage over other companies in the market. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

With the rising market competition, competitor analysis is becoming a pre-requisite for effective business planning. Contact us today!

Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution comprised of:

  • A competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the fast food market
  • A competitive pricing engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the fast food market
  • A market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitor analysis solution? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the engagement for the fast food firm:

  • Identified opportunities to differentiate products in the market
  • Devised a comprehensive and responsive business strategy
  • Ensured better consistency for products being offered
  • Increased sales and boosted profitability
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Competitor Analysis Engagement for a Leading Fast Food Industry Client Helps Them Gain a Competitive Advantage Over Other Competitors in the Market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
