Leading Businesses are Leveraging Customer Satisfaction Analysis to Enhance Customer Lifetime Value and Reduce Churn Rate - A Storyboard Series by Infiniti Research

05/30/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest storyboard series on the importance of customer satisfaction analysis engagement in identifying and retaining profitable customer segments. This article provides curated content on customer satisfaction analysis and also highlights some of the latest success stories of our clients.

Importance of customer satisfaction analysis engagement for businesses (Graphic: Business Wire)

As satisfied customers stay loyal to a brand and promote their shopping experience through social networks, it becomes imperative for companies to analyze customer satisfaction. But, managing contacts and assessing satisfaction levels of customers often seem to be difficult for companies. By leveraging customer satisfaction analysis, businesses can understand whether their customers are satisfied with their product/service offerings. This can help them make changes in their business plans to meet the needs and demands of their customer base.

By employing best practices for measuring customer satisfaction, it becomes easier for businesses to monitor and establish better customer relationships. Request a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio.

Importance of customer satisfaction analysis:

#1: Infiniti’s customer satisfaction analysis to reduce the churn rate for a healthcare firm

A leading automotive company was facing difficulties in identifying and retaining profitable customer segments. Also, the client’s inability to identify the needs and demand of their patients resulted in revenue losses for the company. By leveraging Infiniti’s customer satisfaction analysis solution, the client was able to improve their services according to patients’ requirements. This helped them enhance customer satisfaction rate and reduce the churn rate. Read the complete success story here.

#2: Infiniti’s customer satisfaction analysis solution enhanced customer experience for a retail company

With the changing customer demands and entry of new players in the retail industry, it has become imperative for companies in the retail industry to engage better with their customers. A retail company was facing challenges in offering personalized offerings for their customers. By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering customer satisfaction analysis solution, they were able to examine their customers’ requirements and improve their standards of product offerings to achieve a leading edge in the market. Want to know more about this engagement? Read the full story here!

By constantly analyzing customer needs and conducting customer surveys, businesses can make effective changes in their business plans to enhance customer retention. Request a FREE proposal today!

#3: Quintessential guide to measuring customer satisfaction

A customer satisfaction survey is a standard approach for measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. It involves analyzing the satisfaction rate of customers in using a company’s products or services. Although it sounds simple, there is a huge process associated with conducting customer surveys. The approach involves three variations: in-app surveys, post service, and e-mail surveys. Also, there are some best practices for measuring customer satisfaction. This article from Infiniti Research unveils some of the best practices to measure customer satisfaction. Read now.

Request for more information to know more about the benefits of leveraging our customer satisfaction analysis solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


