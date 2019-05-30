Leading Businesses are Leveraging Customer Satisfaction Analysis to Enhance Customer Lifetime Value and Reduce Churn Rate - A Storyboard Series by Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has
announced the completion of its latest storyboard series on the importance
of customer satisfaction analysis engagement in identifying and
retaining profitable customer segments. This article provides
curated content on customer satisfaction analysis and also highlights
some of the latest success stories of our clients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005595/en/
Importance of customer satisfaction analysis engagement for businesses (Graphic: Business Wire)
As satisfied customers stay loyal to a brand and promote their shopping
experience through social networks, it becomes imperative for companies
to analyze customer satisfaction. But, managing contacts and assessing
satisfaction levels of customers often seem to be difficult for
companies. By leveraging customer satisfaction analysis, businesses can
understand whether their customers are satisfied with their
product/service offerings. This can help them make changes in their
business plans to meet the needs and demands of their customer base.
By employing best practices for measuring customer satisfaction,
it becomes easier for businesses to monitor and establish better
customer relationships. Request
a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our
services portfolio.
Importance of customer satisfaction analysis:
#1: Infiniti’s customer satisfaction analysis to reduce the churn
rate for a healthcare firm
A leading automotive company was facing difficulties in identifying and
retaining profitable customer segments. Also, the client’s inability to
identify the needs and demand of their patients resulted in revenue
losses for the company. By leveraging Infiniti’s customer satisfaction
analysis solution, the client was able to improve their services
according to patients’ requirements. This helped them enhance customer
satisfaction rate and reduce the churn rate. Read
the complete success story here.
#2: Infiniti’s customer satisfaction analysis solution enhanced
customer experience for a retail company
With the changing customer demands and entry of new players in the
retail industry, it has become imperative for companies in the retail
industry to engage better with their customers. A retail company was
facing challenges in offering personalized offerings for their
customers. By leveraging Infiniti’s expertise in offering customer
satisfaction analysis solution, they were able to examine their
customers’ requirements and improve their standards of product offerings
to achieve a leading edge in the market. Want to know more about this
engagement? Read
the full story here!
By constantly analyzing customer needs and conducting customer
surveys, businesses can make effective changes in their business plans
to enhance customer retention. Request
a FREE proposal today!
#3: Quintessential guide to measuring customer satisfaction
A customer satisfaction survey is a standard approach for measuring
customer satisfaction and loyalty. It involves analyzing the
satisfaction rate of customers in using a company’s products or
services. Although it sounds simple, there is a huge process associated
with conducting customer surveys. The approach involves three
variations: in-app surveys, post service, and e-mail surveys. Also,
there are some best practices for measuring customer satisfaction. This
article from Infiniti Research unveils some of the best practices to
measure customer satisfaction. Read
now.
Request
for more information to know more about the benefits
of leveraging our customer satisfaction analysis solutions.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005595/en/