Leading Cannabis Media Company Enters into Strategic Partnership to Launch Green Flower TV on Streaming Platforms

Veteran Entertainment Exec Barry Gordon of The Trough Will Help Launch
the New Cannabis Channel on Various OTT Platforms
Committed to bringing trusted cannabis information to a mainstream
audience, Green Flower, the global leader in cannabis
education and media, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with
Barry Gordon of The Trough, a leading media executive with
a proven track record of success in production, distribution, and sales.
The Trough will work alongside the company to launch Green Flower’s new
OTT channel on various different streaming platforms while guiding the
development of new mainstream cannabis content.
Gordon, who was the Founder of XLrator Media LLC, and held senior
executive positions at The Weinstein Company, Image Entertainment and
the Bertelsmann Music Group, will use his existing relationships and
deep industry experience to build Green Flower’s OTT business. In
addition Gordon will develop new and engaging cannabis content to reach
larger audiences and continue Green Flower’s mission of educating the
world about the value and benefits of cannabis.
“Barry Gordon is a media and entertainment leader with over 25 years of
proven experience distributing film and television across multiple
platforms,” noted CEO Max Simon. “This partnership will bring Green
Flower to millions of new people around the globe, expanding our
audience and opening up an exciting new line of business.”
“The world is ready for a mainstream media channel focused on cannabis,
and Green Flower is perfect to fill that void,” said Barry Gordon.
“Between their existing library of over 1,500+ hours of highly produced
factual content and their highly impressive executive team, I have no
doubt we will succeed in making Green Flower TV the world’s largest
streaming channel devoted exclusively to cannabis.”
Prior to The Trough, Gordon was the founder of XLrator Media, overseeing
the company’s growth and securing of key content partnerships for OTT
and DTC distribution platforms. Gordon’s production credits include
being a co-creator and executive producer of the Syfy and Netflix
original drama series “Superstition.”
About Green Flower:
Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest
cannabis video platform, with 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to
introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over
1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis
industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought
leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the
go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005238/en/