Leading Cannabis Media Company Enters into Strategic Partnership to Launch Green Flower TV on Streaming Platforms

Veteran Entertainment Exec Barry Gordon of The Trough Will Help Launch the New Cannabis Channel on Various OTT Platforms

Committed to bringing trusted cannabis information to a mainstream audience, Green Flower, the global leader in cannabis education and media, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Barry Gordon of The Trough, a leading media executive with a proven track record of success in production, distribution, and sales. The Trough will work alongside the company to launch Green Flower’s new OTT channel on various different streaming platforms while guiding the development of new mainstream cannabis content.

Gordon, who was the Founder of XLrator Media LLC, and held senior executive positions at The Weinstein Company, Image Entertainment and the Bertelsmann Music Group, will use his existing relationships and deep industry experience to build Green Flower’s OTT business. In addition Gordon will develop new and engaging cannabis content to reach larger audiences and continue Green Flower’s mission of educating the world about the value and benefits of cannabis.

“Barry Gordon is a media and entertainment leader with over 25 years of proven experience distributing film and television across multiple platforms,” noted CEO Max Simon. “This partnership will bring Green Flower to millions of new people around the globe, expanding our audience and opening up an exciting new line of business.”

“The world is ready for a mainstream media channel focused on cannabis, and Green Flower is perfect to fill that void,” said Barry Gordon. “Between their existing library of over 1,500+ hours of highly produced factual content and their highly impressive executive team, I have no doubt we will succeed in making Green Flower TV the world’s largest streaming channel devoted exclusively to cannabis.”

Prior to The Trough, Gordon was the founder of XLrator Media, overseeing the company’s growth and securing of key content partnerships for OTT and DTC distribution platforms. Gordon’s production credits include being a co-creator and executive producer of the Syfy and Netflix original drama series “Superstition.”

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest cannabis video platform, with 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.

