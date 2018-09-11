Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Cannabis Media Company Enters into Strategic Partnership to Launch Green Flower TV on Streaming Platforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Veteran Entertainment Exec Barry Gordon of The Trough Will Help Launch the New Cannabis Channel on Various OTT Platforms

Committed to bringing trusted cannabis information to a mainstream audience, Green Flower, the global leader in cannabis education and media, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Barry Gordon of The Trough, a leading media executive with a proven track record of success in production, distribution, and sales. The Trough will work alongside the company to launch Green Flower’s new OTT channel on various different streaming platforms while guiding the development of new mainstream cannabis content.

Gordon, who was the Founder of XLrator Media LLC, and held senior executive positions at The Weinstein Company, Image Entertainment and the Bertelsmann Music Group, will use his existing relationships and deep industry experience to build Green Flower’s OTT business. In addition Gordon will develop new and engaging cannabis content to reach larger audiences and continue Green Flower’s mission of educating the world about the value and benefits of cannabis.

“Barry Gordon is a media and entertainment leader with over 25 years of proven experience distributing film and television across multiple platforms,” noted CEO Max Simon. “This partnership will bring Green Flower to millions of new people around the globe, expanding our audience and opening up an exciting new line of business.”

“The world is ready for a mainstream media channel focused on cannabis, and Green Flower is perfect to fill that void,” said Barry Gordon. “Between their existing library of over 1,500+ hours of highly produced factual content and their highly impressive executive team, I have no doubt we will succeed in making Green Flower TV the world’s largest streaming channel devoted exclusively to cannabis.”

Prior to The Trough, Gordon was the founder of XLrator Media, overseeing the company’s growth and securing of key content partnerships for OTT and DTC distribution platforms. Gordon’s production credits include being a co-creator and executive producer of the Syfy and Netflix original drama series “Superstition.”

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest cannabis video platform, with 600+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000 hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pTESLA : cuts number of stock colors to streamline production
AQ
01:23pTESLA : cuts number of stock colours to streamline production
AQ
01:22pPEGASUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
01:22pTANGA CEMENT CUTS LOSSES : report
AQ
01:21pSOLUT GR : $48,899 Federal Contract Awarded to SRS Solutions Group
AQ
01:21pMOOG : MILITARY $3.25 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Moog
AQ
01:21pSAFRAN : MILITARY $62,343 Federal Contract Awarded to Avox Systems
AQ
01:21pWALUBENGO : Is Communications Authority running out of options?
AQ
01:21pMTN : Embattled MTN drags Nigeria to court
AQ
01:21pNEOVASC : Provides Initial Comments on Lawsuit
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.