Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Cannabis and Hemp Insurance Underwriter Cannasure Hires Joe Foley as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannasure Insurance Services (Cannasure), a leading insurance MGA and wholesale broker for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced Thursday that Joe Foley has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Cannasure Insurance Services (https://www.cannasure.com) is a leading cannabis and hemp MGA and wholesale broker. It was founded in Ohio in 2010, and it is licensed in all states where cannabis is legal and regulated for medical or adult use. Cannasure is a full-service insurance group and provides a broad range of products to U.S. cannabis businesses, including cultivators, retailers, processors and manufacturers, testing laboratories, landlords, and ancillary businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Cannasure)

Foley has more than 20 years of experience as an advisor and principal in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and operations. His expertise spans key industry segments including insurance, healthcare, and renewable and clean energy.

"We are thrilled to bring someone of Joe's caliber onto our ever-expanding leadership team," said Cannasure CEO Patrick McManamon. "His experience navigating emerging markets will serve our clients and insurance partners well as Cannasure continues to develop industry-leading products and services and further grow its market share."

Prior to joining Cannasure, Foley was a partner at Falcon, a private equity talent platform, and he was a co-founder of Greencastle, a mission critical infrastructure developer. He also spent time at Merrill Lynch in New York before returning to Cleveland as an investment banker at National City Bank (now PNC). He later joined the Cleveland Clinic as director of business development, where he played a central role in shaping its emerging global initiatives.

"I am excited to bring my background and skillset to Cannasure, which has unparalleled experience servicing the nascent cannabis industry," Foley said. "The company is at a key inflection point and is ideally situated to bolster its position as an industry leader. I am eager to leverage my finance and operations capabilities to help propel the company forward."

About Cannasure Insurance Services, LLC
Cannasure (https://www.cannasure.com) is a leading cannabis and hemp MGA and wholesale broker providing leading-edge insurance solutions for U.S. cannabis businesses, including cultivators, retailers, processors and manufacturers, testing laboratories, landlords, and ancillary businesses. Cannasure was founded in 2010 in Ohio, and it is licensed in all states where cannabis is legal and regulated for medical or adult use. It is a full-service insurance group and provides a broad range of products, including but not limited to General Liability, Product Liability, Auto (Primary/Excess), All Risk Property, Inland Marine, Stock Throughput, Professional and Management Liability, Umbrella, and Workers' Compensation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-cannabis-and-hemp-insurance-underwriter-cannasure-hires-joe-foley-as-chief-financial-officer-300881849.html

SOURCE Cannasure


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aAFCON : 2019 - Why We Lost to Nigeria - South African Coach
AQ
07:19aEighteenth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates
BU
07:19aINTOSOL : Result of AGM
PR
07:18aFORGAME : Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form
PU
07:18aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Get Prime Class Treatment Using Nojoom Points at Muscat International Airport
PU
07:18aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP puzzles out the best future for everyone
PU
07:18aHEXO CORP : to transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
07:16aSSR Mining Reports Second Quarter 2019 Production Results
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:13aOPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About