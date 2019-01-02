Leading Cell Culture Media Company Changes Name to “FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.”

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (President: Yutaka Yamaguchi, FISI), a
US subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno), and a
leading company in cell culture media, today announced that on January
1, 2019 in the United States, the company changed its name from Irvine
Scientific Sales Company, Inc.
The new company name combines the “FUJIFILM” brand, which is recognized
worldwide as a global company, together with the “Irvine Scientific”
brand, which has been established as a leading company for cell culture
media. Under this new company name, FISI will further expand its cell
culture media business and accelerate the growth of Fujifilm Group’s
bio-medical field through synergies and collaborations.
FISI provides a wide range of products including cell culture media for
biopharmaceutical production, in vitro fertilization, and cell
therapy. The company can develop the optimal custom culture medium to
meet the customers’ needs by utilizing its extensive capabilities in
quality control, research and development, as well as its proven track
record and know-how accumulated over the years.
FISI will accelerate the development of high-performance and highly
competitive cell culture media solutions by combining its advanced
development and manufacturing capabilities with FUJIFILM Group’s
bio-related technologies. Also, it will further expand the media
business by leveraging FUJIFILM Group’s collective capabilities in the
bio-medical field.
By developing and providing high-performance cell culture media for
biopharmaceutical production, in vitro fertilization, and cell
therapy, FISI will contribute to advancing biopharmaceutical
development, improving the quality of assisted reproductive
technologies, and promoting the commercialization of regenerative
medicine.
1. New company name: FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
2. Date of change: January 1, 2019 in the United States
[Reference] Outline of FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
|
Company Name
|
|
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
|
|
Location
|
|
Santa Ana, California, U.S.A.
|
|
Year of incorporation
|
|
1970
|
|
CEO
|
|
Yutaka Yamaguchi
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (100%)
|
