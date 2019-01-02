Log in
Leading Cell Culture Media Company Changes Name to “FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.”

01/02/2019 | 06:05am EST

Accelerating the growth of the cell culture media business

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (President: Yutaka Yamaguchi, FISI), a US subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno), and a leading company in cell culture media, today announced that on January 1, 2019 in the United States, the company changed its name from Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.

The new company name combines the “FUJIFILM” brand, which is recognized worldwide as a global company, together with the “Irvine Scientific” brand, which has been established as a leading company for cell culture media. Under this new company name, FISI will further expand its cell culture media business and accelerate the growth of Fujifilm Group’s bio-medical field through synergies and collaborations.

FISI provides a wide range of products including cell culture media for biopharmaceutical production, in vitro fertilization, and cell therapy. The company can develop the optimal custom culture medium to meet the customers’ needs by utilizing its extensive capabilities in quality control, research and development, as well as its proven track record and know-how accumulated over the years.

FISI will accelerate the development of high-performance and highly competitive cell culture media solutions by combining its advanced development and manufacturing capabilities with FUJIFILM Group’s bio-related technologies. Also, it will further expand the media business by leveraging FUJIFILM Group’s collective capabilities in the bio-medical field.

By developing and providing high-performance cell culture media for biopharmaceutical production, in vitro fertilization, and cell therapy, FISI will contribute to advancing biopharmaceutical development, improving the quality of assisted reproductive technologies, and promoting the commercialization of regenerative medicine.

1. New company name: FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

2. Date of change: January 1, 2019 in the United States

[Reference] Outline of FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Company Name   FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.
Location Santa Ana, California, U.S.A.
Year of incorporation 1970
CEO Yutaka Yamaguchi
Shareholder FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (100%)


© Business Wire 2019
