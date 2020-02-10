Log in
Leading Copy-Trading Platform, ZuluTrade Now Available to USA Traders & Investors  

02/10/2020 | 11:01am EST

ZuluTrade, the leading copy-trading technology provider, announced today the successful launch of the ZuluTrade Platform in the USA.

The Platform is essentially a match-making service where Investors can find curated Traders and benefit from automatically copying the Traders’ strategies into their own trading account.

Traders in ZuluTrade range from raw talents having developed unique algorithmic trading software, to distinguished Fund Managers with experience managing millions. As long as their strategy is compatible with US Regulation, Investors are offered the opportunity to copy them, using sophisticated risk management tools in order to adjust the strategy to their capital and risk appetite.

The service is powered by ZuluTrade’s state-of-the-art technology, which has continually evolved for the past 12 years served over 2 million Users and has connected with over 150 Brokerage companies worldwide. ZuluTrade offers the largest truly open-trading ecosystem, operating globally and regulated in the EU, Japan and now in the USA. George Ilias, ZuluTrade’s CEO, commented: “We have always attracted an impressive number of users from The United States wanting to try the Platform. Our new partnership with ZYTrade will not only enable us to do this, but we are confident that our common passion for customer success will result in building a healthy and successful trading ecosystem.”

The Platform is now available under the brand “ZuluTrade US” in collaboration with the US based Introducing Broker, ZYTrade LLC (NFA ID: 0523354).


© Business Wire 2020
