Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Economists to Talk Post-COVID Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:21am EDT
Leading Economists to Talk Post-COVID Recovery
Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 23 Jul, 2020
Annual Review Seminar
General Press Release
Views: 10
Print Share

Four leading economists will explore the path to post-COVID economic recovery during a Central Bank of Barbados-sponsored online panel discussion on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

During the discussion, the panel, which comprises Alwyn Jordan, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados; Ian Durant, Director (Ag.) of Economics at the Caribbean Development Bank; Dr. Justin Ram, Co-Founder and CEO of GSec; and Dr. Simon Naitram, President of the Barbados Economics Society, will speak on the topic 'The Impact of COVID-19 in the Region: Current Challenges, Future Outlook, and Policy Recommendations.' The global pandemic, which first reached the region in March, has resulted in a slowdown in economic activity, the shuttering of businesses, and sharp increases in unemployment.

The panel discussion is the keynote event at the Central Bank's 40th Annual Review Seminar, which will be held online July 28-31, 2020 under the theme 'Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis in the Caribbean: Reshaping, Rebuilding, and Resetting Opportunities for Prosperity Post-Crisis.' Registration for the panel discussion and all other sessions is free and open to the public, who can sign up to attend here.

'The Impact of COVID-19 in the Region: Current Challenges, Future Outlook and Policy Recommendations' is one of several pandemic-related events hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados. The Bank is also producing a monthly online Caribbean Economic Forum, the second edition of which will focus on 'Reviving Caribbean Tourism'. That event also takes place July 28.



Disclaimer

Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 12:20:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aUNION PACIFIC : 2Q Profit Declines, As Pandemic Holds Back Demand
DJ
08:37aORYX PETROLEUM : Announces Closing of Loan Settlement
AQ
08:37aPollution Face Mask with Filter Back in Stock Ahead of Wildfire Smoke Season
PR
08:37aStaffing 360 Solutions to Host Fiscal Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results Investor Conference Call
GL
08:37aBombardier Delivers First Global 5500 Business Jet to be Based in the United States
GL
08:37aAT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19 -- Update
DJ
08:36aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander launch a joint plan to promote sustainable development of the Amazon
PU
08:36aECB and Magyar Nemzeti Bank set up repo line to provide euro liquidity (1 MB)
PU
08:36aBrazil underlines bid to join government procurement pact, Côte d'Ivoire becomes observer
PU
08:36aLe Brésil affirme sa volonté d'accéder à l'Accord sur les marchés publics, la Côte d'Ivoire devient observateur
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer
5BHG GROUP AB : INTERIM REPORT: 1 January-30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group