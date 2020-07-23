Leading Economists to Talk Post-COVID Recovery

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Four leading economists will explore the path to post-COVID economic recovery during a Central Bank of Barbados-sponsored online panel discussion on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

During the discussion, the panel, which comprises Alwyn Jordan, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados; Ian Durant, Director (Ag.) of Economics at the Caribbean Development Bank; Dr. Justin Ram, Co-Founder and CEO of GSec; and Dr. Simon Naitram, President of the Barbados Economics Society, will speak on the topic 'The Impact of COVID-19 in the Region: Current Challenges, Future Outlook, and Policy Recommendations.' The global pandemic, which first reached the region in March, has resulted in a slowdown in economic activity, the shuttering of businesses, and sharp increases in unemployment.

The panel discussion is the keynote event at the Central Bank's 40th Annual Review Seminar, which will be held online July 28-31, 2020 under the theme 'Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis in the Caribbean: Reshaping, Rebuilding, and Resetting Opportunities for Prosperity Post-Crisis.' Registration for the panel discussion and all other sessions is free and open to the public, who can sign up to attend here.

'The Impact of COVID-19 in the Region: Current Challenges, Future Outlook and Policy Recommendations' is one of several pandemic-related events hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados. The Bank is also producing a monthly online Caribbean Economic Forum, the second edition of which will focus on 'Reviving Caribbean Tourism'. That event also takes place July 28.