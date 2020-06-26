Leading Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery Consulting Firm Announces Diversity Scholarship Program

Tidal Basin Group to provide annual scholarship funding to the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management

Tidal Basin, LLC, a leading emergency management and disaster recovery consulting firm, announced funding this week for a new scholarship initiative with the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM). Tidal Basin’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Craig made the announcement on the firm’s podcast Disaster Recovery Roundtable.

Daniel Craig will make a personal donation and Tidal Basin will provide an additional matching donation of five thousand dollars each, for a total of ten thousand dollars, to support students of color and women studying emergency management. “We are committed to supporting I-DIEM’s mission of encouraging students of color and women to select emergency management as a career path,” said Daniel Craig, Tidal Basin’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a sign of our commitment, we will provide this donation annually to demonstrate Tidal Basin’s commitment in supporting increased diversity in the profession.”

Craig challenged other CEOs of leading emergency management and homeland security firms to match his and Tidal Basin’s donations. The student scholarship fund will be named after Lt. General Julius W. Becton, Jr. in recognition of his accomplishment as the first minority to serve as FEMA Director (1985-1989).

I-DIEM is a non-profit organization created to increase diverse representation within the emergency management field, as well as reduce the negative impacts of disaster on women, people of color, and other underserved, marginalized groups who are most susceptible to disasters. The organization is led by long-time emergency manager, Chauncia Willis, Co-Founder and CEO. “I-DIEM is committed to helping students of all backgrounds in achieving success within the field of emergency management, and this donation will energize our efforts to provide resources to support scholarships for women and students of color who might not otherwise have the opportunity to receive an education, “ said Willis.

