Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery Consulting Firm Announces Diversity Scholarship Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Tidal Basin Group to provide annual scholarship funding to the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management

Tidal Basin, LLC, a leading emergency management and disaster recovery consulting firm, announced funding this week for a new scholarship initiative with the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM). Tidal Basin’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Craig made the announcement on the firm’s podcast Disaster Recovery Roundtable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005393/en/

Daniel Craig will make a personal donation and Tidal Basin will provide an additional matching donation of five thousand dollars each, for a total of ten thousand dollars, to support students of color and women studying emergency management. “We are committed to supporting I-DIEM’s mission of encouraging students of color and women to select emergency management as a career path,” said Daniel Craig, Tidal Basin’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a sign of our commitment, we will provide this donation annually to demonstrate Tidal Basin’s commitment in supporting increased diversity in the profession.”

Craig challenged other CEOs of leading emergency management and homeland security firms to match his and Tidal Basin’s donations. The student scholarship fund will be named after Lt. General Julius W. Becton, Jr. in recognition of his accomplishment as the first minority to serve as FEMA Director (1985-1989).

I-DIEM is a non-profit organization created to increase diverse representation within the emergency management field, as well as reduce the negative impacts of disaster on women, people of color, and other underserved, marginalized groups who are most susceptible to disasters. The organization is led by long-time emergency manager, Chauncia Willis, Co-Founder and CEO. “I-DIEM is committed to helping students of all backgrounds in achieving success within the field of emergency management, and this donation will energize our efforts to provide resources to support scholarships for women and students of color who might not otherwise have the opportunity to receive an education, “ said Willis.

Tidal Basin is the nation’s leading emergency management and disaster recovery consulting firm. We provide unmatched experience and resources to organizations, businesses, governments, and communities in helping them prepare for, manage, and recover from natural and man-made events more quickly and fully. For more information, visit TidalBasinGroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pFROMAGERIES BEL : The Bel Group issues a new funding for 150 million dollars under the USPP format under French Law
GL
12:29pSurvey Results Show Fiscal Challenges as Nursing Homes Move Forward from COVID
PR
12:26pKanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:26pCORELOGIC : Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group
BU
12:25pFRILL PUBL : Report from Annual General Meeting – Frill Holding AB
PU
12:25pGOLDSEEK RESOURCES : Commences Phase 1 Program at Bonanza (Urban Barry)
PU
12:25pTITLE : Pension Scheme Mortality: XPS COVID-19 Tracker Video
PU
12:25pSPORTECH'S BUMP 50 : 50 Strengthens Leadership Team, Names New Division President
PU
12:25pHope Services LLC v. Republic of Cameroon (ICSID Case No. ARB/20/2)
PU
12:25pCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Term Loan Facilities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group