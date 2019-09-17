Log in
Leading Entrepreneur, Andrea Febbraio Joins Lemma's Advisory Board.

09/17/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Lemma is excited to announce that Andrea Febbraio, a zealous internet entrepreneur, renowned international speaker & a distinguished author, has joined Lemma’s advisory team.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

A prolific serial entrepreneur, Febbraio has a long history of success in shaping digital start-ups into productive & profitable businesses within a short span of time. His calibre in driving start-ups to achieve triumph has been witnessed with Promodigital, a social media marketing AdTech company founded by him, which was later sold for 4 times its revenue in less than 2 years. Ebuzzing (now known as Teads), co-founded by Febbraio, has a similar success story, wherein the start-up earned $100 million in revenue in its 4th year of operation.

Today Febbraio is an appraised international speaker who has delivered over 186 keynotes and speeches. He covers various topics ranging from start-ups & entrepreneurship, to virality, creativity, digital branding, technology and trends. In addition to this he’s also the co- author of the books Viral Video- Content is King, Distribution is Queen & Buzz Marketing NEI social media.

As an advisor to Lemma, Febbraio would help the senior executive team with premeditated business advice & strategy to expand Lemma’s business globally. He would also help strengthen the supply side for Lemma and leverage his connects with agencies & brands to further drive Lemma’s business goals.

Andrea Febbraio: I am thrilled by this opportunity. Lemma Technologies is well positioned to take advantage of the OOH opportunity and ready to scale globally. I am excited to help Gulab and the rest of the team to be the number one player in the world."

“We are pleased to have Andrea as a part of Lemma’s advisory team. Having someone with Andrea’s level of proficiency & calibre is certainly going to aid us in driving our company’s vision in being market leaders for Programmatic DOOH, globally,” said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma Technologies. “Andrea’s impeccable experience within the digital space coupled with his expertise as strategic partner in many successful start-ups, would mean that his advice will be invaluable as we work towards Lemma’s success.”


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group