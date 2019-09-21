Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Finnish Retailer S Group Launches a Calculator That Indicates the Climate Impact of One's Shopping Basket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

S Group, the leading retailer in Finland, has launched a calculator which indicates the carbon footprint of the food you’ve purchased. The service is a part of S Group's S-mobiili app service “Omat ostot” (My Purchases) and has been developed over a long time in cooperation with top experts at Natural Resources Institute Finland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190921005004/en/

S Group, the leading retailer in Finland, has launched a calculator which indicates the carbon footprint of the food you’ve purchased. (Photo: Nico Backström)

S Group, the leading retailer in Finland, has launched a calculator which indicates the carbon footprint of the food you’ve purchased. (Photo: Nico Backström)

– Our carbon footprint calculator is a ground-breaking service even globally, as it indicates the carbon footprint of one’s shopping basket at the product group level based on actual consumer data, says Lea Rankinen, Corporate Responsibility Director at SOK.

According to Rankinen, there has been a clear demand for a calculator that indicates the climate impact of food.

– In July we published our intent to launch the calculator later this autumn. Since then we have received comments from a lot of delighted customers and interest groups, as well as different development suggestions. For a retail group owned by its customers, building this kind of service based on the consumers’ needs is a very natural process.

The carbon footprint calculator does not account for the climate impact of individual products, since no trustworthy and comparable data about the products is yet widely available. The calculator does, however, indicate the magnitude of the climate impact of different product groups with sufficient accuracy, as well as their impact on your individual carbon footprint.

– It’s great that the calculator was developed through cooperation between Natural Resources Institute Finland and S Group. The calculator is a consumer friendly way of highlighting the climate impact of your shopping basket and bringing it closer to your everyday life. Even though Natural Resources Institute Finland has a solid knowledge of evaluating the climate impact of foods, a great deal of thought and new ways of applying the Institute’s expertise has been put in to this calculator, states Hanna Hartikainen, researcher at Natural Resources Institute Finland.

For product groups where the origin of the product has a particularly strong impact on its climate effects, the origin of the best selling products within the group has been taken into account in the estimated climate impact. Such products are, among others, greenhouse vegetables.

The carbon footprint calculator, as well as the Omat ostot service of the S-mobiili app, will continue to be developed and new features will become available at a steady pace. A calculator indicating the actual degree of Finnish origin of food products will be launched in S-mobiili at the end of October.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aPACC OFFSHORE SERVICES : Announcement Regarding Joint Venture
PU
09:03aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 21)
AQ
09:01aLeading Finnish Retailer S Group Launches a Calculator That Indicates the Climate Impact of One's Shopping Basket
BU
08:57aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Woman killed, 25 injured in Balochistan road accidents
AQ
08:50aDANGOTE : We've created 25,000 jobs in cement sector
AQ
08:50aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : Trophy, Hero win awards
AQ
08:50aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : pushes for SDGs
AQ
08:49aMAZDA MOTOR : Five burnt to death,10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
AQ
08:49aP AND ID $9.6BN JUDGMENT : FG arraigns ex-Petroleum Resources official on bribery charges
AQ
08:48aVODACOM TANZANIA : Airtel appoints Ferrao Regional Director E'Africa, Mathen MD Tanzania
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
2MITSUBISHI CORP : Rogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ
3AMAZON.COM : Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
4NINTENDO CO., LTD : Nintendo Adds Slimmed-Down Console -- WSJ
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : Ailing Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors for rescue ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group