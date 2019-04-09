Leading For Organisational Change: Building Purpose, Motivation and Belonging

Offering a bold, alternative view of change focussing on people and culture.

Leading for Organisational Changepulls together the best thinking from neuroscience, psychology and business, and the author's own rich personal experience in twenty years of leading change projects in professional services organisations and other people-centred businesses.

It shows how building a clear understanding of common purpose and then reinforcing it through storytelling, while utilising powerful communication techniques and carefully planned implementation strategies, can assist in successfully navigating an often stressful and uncertain period of change.

'It is possible for organisations and the individuals within them not just to survive periods of change but actively to thrive throughout, and to emerge stronger as a result' Jennifer Emery, Leading for Organisational Change

Emery presents a framework for change rooted in seven key themes that help organisations establish their BECAUSE: Belonging,Evolution,Confidence, Agility, Understanding, Simplicity and Energy.

Exploring the role each theme plays in the context of change, this invaluable book shares real-world examples and provides advice on building purpose and culture and strengthening motivation through listening, empowering and collaborating.

'Emery delivers a clear-eyed, behind-the-scenes account of a critical juncture in a firm's development. Compelling on its own, and especially as she uses it to draw out practical insights that should resonate with every business leader seeking to inspire organisational change' Dr. Heidi K. Gardner, Distinguished Fellow at Harvard Law School

'Written by a lawyer, you'd expect this book to be impeccably researched, evidence-based, and brilliantly argued. What you might not expect is a story with so much heart. Emery's examination of leading organisational change, both rigorous and romantic, will help you how to effect change and create the desire to make it happen' Richard Hytner, Adjunct Professor of Marketing, London Business School and founder of beta baboon

About the Author:

Jenni Emery is a leading expert in people, culture and change. After securing a law degree from Oxford University, she spent the first twenty years of her career in a variety of legal, strategic and coaching roles across the world's largest law firms (Linklaters, Hogan Lovells) and other professional service firms. Her skill set is focused around unleashing the potential and behavioural change of individuals and organisations, especially as they transform through mergers or restructuring.

In 2016/17, Jenni played a key role in delivering the largest law firm merger in UK legal history when CMS Cameron McKenna announced that it would merge with UK law firms Nabarro and Olswang. It created the world's sixth largest law firm by headcount with revenues of £1 bln. The experience has now been captured in her first book Leading for Organisational Change - Building Purpose, Motivation and Belonging to be published by Wiley in April 2019.

Jenni is currently Global People Leader at Arup, the £1.6 billion design and engineering consultancy, which has 16000 employees in 35 countries. She is currently mandated to help the business transform to a more comprehensive consultancy model, driving true integration of the UN SDGs, and deeper digital integration whilst balancing different identities and talents within a purpose-driven organisation, which is employee-owned and has a unique culture.

She lives in London with her husband and four children.