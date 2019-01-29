Leading Global CRO Hires Dr. Kurt R. Gehlsen as VP, Chief Scientific Officer

Miami, FL, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biorasi, a leading global full-service CRO, is proud to announce the appointment of longtime board member Dr. Kurt R. Gehlsen as its VP, Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Gehlsen is an accomplished and celebrated researcher, executive, and entrepreneur. He counts hundreds of patents and peer-reviewed articles and multiple approved therapeutics to his name. Dr. Gehlsen will be leading Biorasi’s Medical and Scientific Affairs and clinical development optimization for sponsors. His experience and insight will be invaluable to ensuring Biorasi remains on the cutting edge of clinical development.

“Dr. Gehlsen is a ‘who’s who’ in the life sciences industry,” commented Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman of Biorasi. “Over his 30 plus year career in the life sciences, Dr. Gehlsen has led research institutions, large pharmaceutical companies, and celebrated startups. His talents at optimizing complex regulatory strategies, and his relentlessly pioneering spirit, are a tremendous addition to the Biorasi team, and will be instrumental in Biorasi remaining at the forefront of the clinical research industry.”

Dr. Gehlsen comes to Biorasi from Research Corporation Technologies (RCT), a technology investment and management company that provides early-stage funding and development support for promising biomedical and biotech startups, where he held the position of vice president and chief scientific officer.

Prior to RCT, he was SVP and chief scientific officer at San Diego biopharmaceutical company Maxim Pharmaceuticals, and the founder and chief executive of San Diego life sciences startup Trauma Products. Dr. Gehlsen was also the director of research in the Experimental Medicine division of Pharmacia in Uppsala, Sweden and La Jolla, California, and a postdoctoral fellow and research associate at the Prebys Sanford Burnham Institute, previously known as the La Jolla Cancer Research Foundation.

“I have been a board member at Biorasi since the company was founded by Dr. Reznik. I have seen them grow from an idealistic startup to a transformational CRO. I have also been on the sponsor side of the CRO relationship, so I know how unique Biorasi is in addressing the problems in the industry. I’m very proud of the opportunity to join Biorasi and assist them with the fantastic work they do on behalf of sponsors. And I am extremely excited to join them at a time when they are pushing the envelope in bringing technology to complex trials with their TALOS system.”

Dr. Gehlsen graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. His academic career has focused on cancer research, including positions at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in La Jolla, the California Institute for Biological Research in La Jolla, culminating as vice president and chief operating officer at the La Jolla Institute for Experimental Medicine in San Diego.

About Biorasi:

Biorasi is an award-winning contract research organization accelerating drug and device clinical development for life sciences companies around the world. Since 2002, Biorasi has achieved success in bringing innovative therapies to market by forming true partnerships with sponsors, and focusing on processes, methodologies, and technologies that move the industry forward. Biorasi is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has regional offices around the globe.

