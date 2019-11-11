Leading Global Systems Integrators Race to Partner with Kronos to Capitalize on High Demand for Workforce Dimensions

KronosWorks--As worldwide demand for Workforce Dimensions reaches a fever, record-setting pitch, Kronos Incorporated today announced new strategic partnerships and expanded relationships with leading systems integrators (SIs) and technology consulting organizations around the globe who recognize the transformative power of placing the next-generation workforce management suite at the center of human capital management (HCM) and IT strategies to reimagine the employee experience.

With demand for the cloud-native, mobile-native, and artificial intelligence-powered solution soaring, Kronos implementation partners have trained their teams to support the next-generation Workforce Dimensions solution, which extends to a unified HCM suite when configured with human resources (HR) and cloud payroll by Kronos.

Partners actively engaging or trained to engage in global or multi-national Workforce Dimensions projects include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, NGA Human Resources, Rizing, and Tech Mahindra.

In regions worldwide, Workforce Dimensions SI and technology consulting relationships include: Atos, Axsium Group, EPI-USE, Healthcare IT Leaders, HRchitect, HyBridge Solutions, JK Seva, KickTech, Presence of IT, The WFC Group, Veritas Prime, and Workforce Insight in North America; ABeam Consulting, Ataway Japan, and Axsium Group in Asia-Pacific; Birchman Middle East, EPI-USE, Gavdi, GP Strategies, and VISEO in EMEA; and Ataway, AYAX, Radiol, and Tandem in Latin America.

Partnering with proven global SIs and technology consulting organizations reflects the Kronos customer-first philosophy: Customers can choose a Kronos-led deployment utilizing its award-winning Paragon implementation methodology or opt for a third-party implementor intimately familiar with its own IT strategy and enterprise resource planning (ERP) infrastructure.

Bob Hughes, chief customer and strategy officer, Kronos

“Exceptional workforce management is the foundation for a great employee experience. Extending our global SI relationships will further place Workforce Dimensions at the center of human capital management transformation projects worldwide. Our ecosystem of Kronos Services Partners is at the forefront of this change. They share our vision for an exceptional customer experience and a future workplace powered by technology that unburdens managers and empowers employees, creating a highly engaged workforce that propels business success.”

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

