Leading Government Cloud Host Standardizes on Kemp Load Balancing

GovDataHosting selects Kemp to ensure an optimal application experience for federal, state and local agencies

Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], announced today that GovDataHosting, a government-certified cloud hosting enabler, has implemented the Kemp 360 Application Experience Fabric and load balancer solution as part of its cloud hosting platform. This provides federal, state, and local agencies with a simplified path to migrate to the cloud, and continuously optimize and secure a combination of cloud-delivered and on-prem application workloads.

GovDataHosting is one of the very few FedRAMP High Certified cloud providers nationwide, providing integrated cloud hosting, management and security compliance services built to accommodate the government's most demanding technological expectations. Services include cloud resource utilization management, edge perimeter defense, full assessment and authorization (A&A) for compliance documentation, continuous monitoring, identity management, and more – all with a single point of contact. Now integrated within this cloud platform, the Kemp LoadMaster enables GovDataHosting to more quickly and securely publish hosted applications while addressing the myriad of complex federal and defense-related security compliance requirements for their customers.

“At the government level, application experience takes on an expanded meaning,” said Claude Swanson, director of service delivery for GovDataHosting. “Our IT solutions and infrastructure solve 90% of the security and compliance regulations that our customers at the federal, state and local government have to fulfill, including PCI, FIPS, NIST, FISMA, and WAF. Kemp is an essential part of this equation by providing a seamless, highly-available and secure experience for today’s rapidly changing application delivery requirements within government organizations.”

After evaluating a variety of load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) vendors, GovDataHosting centered in on Kemp as an ideal upgrade option. The decision was based on Kemp’s extensive technical reputation for facilitating smooth, responsive load balancing infrastructure, and based on Kemp’s compliance with government security regulations up to the federal level. The Kemp LoadMaster is the only load balancer on the market that builds federally-mandated encryption (FIPS 140-2) into every load balancer model.

The Kemp LoadMaster simplifies the secure publishing of applications with authentication proxy, application proxy, application firewall, DDoS mitigation, and advanced application and global load balancing services. The combination of industry-leading support and ease-of-use made the selection of Kemp an easy decision.

“For any government agency, the compliance, integrity and availability of application workloads are paramount, and when agencies are tasked to move to the cloud, navigating the resource and compliance requirements for those workloads can be a challenge,” said Peter Melerud, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Kemp. “With GovDataHosting powered by Kemp, government agencies can now easily prioritize applications that need to move into the cloud while creating the best application experience for the end user.”

