Leading Home Care Company Expands into Philadelphia

HouseWorks Acquires Caring Friends Home Care

HouseWorks, LLC, one of the leading private home care companies in the country, announced today that it has acquired Caring Friends Home Care, a private home care company serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. HouseWorks acquired Caring Friends Home Care from Friends Life Care Partners located near Philadelphia.

For the past 20 years, HouseWorks has been devoted to providing reliable, compassionate, and high-touch personalized care for seniors and their families in Greater Boston. The acquisition of Caring Friends Home Care is part of HouseWorks’ strategy to expand beyond Massachusetts by acquiring and partnering with private home care businesses that share its values.

Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Caring Friends Home Care has been serving families in the greater Philadelphia area for more than 25 years. Caring Friends Home Care will benefit from HouseWorks’ scale, innovative technology, enhanced Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and ongoing training and programs for Caregivers.

“We are a mission-driven, entrepreneurial company that works creatively with seniors and their families to figure out the best solution,” commented HouseWorks’ Founder and CEO Andrea Cohen, a major influencer in the home care space. “We will work with the Caring Friends team to expand in the Philadelphia area by continuing to offer the highest possible quality of care to seniors who want to age at home.”

“We are delighted to have found a new owner who shares our mission and commitment to providing quality care to our clients and their families,” said Carol A. Barbour, president and CEO of Friends Life Care Partners, the former parent company of Caring Friends Home Care. “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Caring Friends.”

About HouseWorks

HouseWorks is a national leader in innovative, personalized in-home care services serving the Greater Boston and Philadelphia markets. With private home care at its core, HouseWorks’ interdisciplinary team takes aging to the next level by developing in-home care solutions that support and engage seniors through every transition. Known for innovation, HouseWorks’ home modification division empowers seniors to live safely in their homes. Backed by health care investor RAB Ventures LLC, HouseWorks continues to strengthen its ability to support the growing numbers of seniors choosing to age in place. For more information about HouseWorks, please visit www.house-works.com

