Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Home Care Company Expands into Philadelphia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

HouseWorks Acquires Caring Friends Home Care

HouseWorks, LLC, one of the leading private home care companies in the country, announced today that it has acquired Caring Friends Home Care, a private home care company serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. HouseWorks acquired Caring Friends Home Care from Friends Life Care Partners located near Philadelphia.

For the past 20 years, HouseWorks has been devoted to providing reliable, compassionate, and high-touch personalized care for seniors and their families in Greater Boston. The acquisition of Caring Friends Home Care is part of HouseWorks’ strategy to expand beyond Massachusetts by acquiring and partnering with private home care businesses that share its values.

Licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Caring Friends Home Care has been serving families in the greater Philadelphia area for more than 25 years. Caring Friends Home Care will benefit from HouseWorks’ scale, innovative technology, enhanced Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and ongoing training and programs for Caregivers.

“We are a mission-driven, entrepreneurial company that works creatively with seniors and their families to figure out the best solution,” commented HouseWorks’ Founder and CEO Andrea Cohen, a major influencer in the home care space. “We will work with the Caring Friends team to expand in the Philadelphia area by continuing to offer the highest possible quality of care to seniors who want to age at home.”

“We are delighted to have found a new owner who shares our mission and commitment to providing quality care to our clients and their families,” said Carol A. Barbour, president and CEO of Friends Life Care Partners, the former parent company of Caring Friends Home Care. “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Caring Friends.”

About HouseWorks

HouseWorks is a national leader in innovative, personalized in-home care services serving the Greater Boston and Philadelphia markets. With private home care at its core, HouseWorks’ interdisciplinary team takes aging to the next level by developing in-home care solutions that support and engage seniors through every transition. Known for innovation, HouseWorks’ home modification division empowers seniors to live safely in their homes. Backed by health care investor RAB Ventures LLC, HouseWorks continues to strengthen its ability to support the growing numbers of seniors choosing to age in place. For more information about HouseWorks, please visit www.house-works.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26a#PLEASECALLMEMOVEMENT : I am grateful for the public support, says Nkosana Makate
AQ
06:25aAUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:25aOil Pauses After Strong Gains
DJ
06:24aFERRARI : fourth quarter core earnings up 6 percent, shares rise
RE
06:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Katie Kapernaros and John Osmond appointed as directors to the BPDTS board
AQ
06:23aTELENOR : UNICEF and Telenor Group extend global partnership to reduce inequalities among children
AQ
06:21aQUOTIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aUK's competition watchdog to review prepayment meter cap
RE
06:21aBEMIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.