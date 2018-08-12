Leading Innovation Partnership Created

FESTIVE ROAD, the world’s leading travel and meetings engagement
consultancy, has announced an “Innovation Partnership” with travel
management predictive analytics leader PredictX at GBTA 2018.
The two companies have joined forces to combine leading consultancy with
advanced analytics - creating a force for better business travel and
meetings management. The partnership aims to create innovative solutions
to solve travel and meetings management pain points for buyers and
suppliers across strategy, sourcing and delivery processes.
The partners have identified an initial pipeline of solutions to nine
key industry problems. The solutions will be developed over the next
twelve months.
PredictX will also empower Festive Road’s ever-increasing outsourced
travel management portfolio with advanced predictive data-driven
insight. The result is a unique industry health check solution complete
with both qualitative and quantitative services.
Caroline Strachan, Managing Partner at Festive Road believes both
companies share a common identity rooted in industry innovation and have
much to offer the broader Travel industry:
“The potential for innovation when you combine consulting minds with
unique data-driven insight is really exciting. PredictX and Festive Road
share a similar cultural DNA which makes this partnership a really
powerful proposition. The nine pipeline solutions are the result of
numerous “What would it take to significantly shift Travel & Meetings
Management” workshops… We can’t wait to show the industry what we will
achieve in the coming months,” said Strachan.
PredictX CEO Keesup Choe agrees:
“Our vision is to transform the way businesses make decisions. The
more advances we make in machine learning and predictive analytics for
the travel industry, the more there is a need to review the strategy to
leverage these advances. Festive Road are the leaders in helping
businesses transform their travel programs. Guided by Festive Road
advice, our clients will be fully prepared to make transformative
improvements powered by advanced analytics.” said Choe.
About FESTIVE ROAD
FESTIVE ROAD is on a mission for better business travel and meetings
management. Headed by business travel thought leaders Paul Tilstone and
Caroline Strachan, together with their network of international Roaders,
they provide strategy, sourcing and delivery services to the buyer
community and strategy, marketing and delivery services to the supplier
community. The FESTIVE ROAD team has been recognized multiple times in
prominent industry leader lists and industry awards as leading lights in
the global business travel market since 2007.
www.festive-road.com
About PredictX
PredictX is a travel data fusion and AI analytics company using advanced
data analytics to consolidate agency, card, expense and meetings data.
This data-driven insight reveals extensive opportunities for growth in
travel and expense programs.
PredictX combines blue-chip company experience along with a thirst for
new innovation to put both the quality of their analytics and the travel
programs they support one step ahead.
www.predictx.com
