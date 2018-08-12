Leading Innovation Partnership Created

Festive Road and PredictX Partner To Drive Industry Innovation

FESTIVE ROAD, the world’s leading travel and meetings engagement consultancy, has announced an “Innovation Partnership” with travel management predictive analytics leader PredictX at GBTA 2018.

The two companies have joined forces to combine leading consultancy with advanced analytics - creating a force for better business travel and meetings management. The partnership aims to create innovative solutions to solve travel and meetings management pain points for buyers and suppliers across strategy, sourcing and delivery processes.

The partners have identified an initial pipeline of solutions to nine key industry problems. The solutions will be developed over the next twelve months.

PredictX will also empower Festive Road’s ever-increasing outsourced travel management portfolio with advanced predictive data-driven insight. The result is a unique industry health check solution complete with both qualitative and quantitative services.

Caroline Strachan, Managing Partner at Festive Road believes both companies share a common identity rooted in industry innovation and have much to offer the broader Travel industry:

“The potential for innovation when you combine consulting minds with unique data-driven insight is really exciting. PredictX and Festive Road share a similar cultural DNA which makes this partnership a really powerful proposition. The nine pipeline solutions are the result of numerous “What would it take to significantly shift Travel & Meetings Management” workshops… We can’t wait to show the industry what we will achieve in the coming months,” said Strachan.

PredictX CEO Keesup Choe agrees:

“Our vision is to transform the way businesses make decisions. The more advances we make in machine learning and predictive analytics for the travel industry, the more there is a need to review the strategy to leverage these advances. Festive Road are the leaders in helping businesses transform their travel programs. Guided by Festive Road advice, our clients will be fully prepared to make transformative improvements powered by advanced analytics.” said Choe.

About FESTIVE ROAD

FESTIVE ROAD is on a mission for better business travel and meetings management. Headed by business travel thought leaders Paul Tilstone and Caroline Strachan, together with their network of international Roaders, they provide strategy, sourcing and delivery services to the buyer community and strategy, marketing and delivery services to the supplier community. The FESTIVE ROAD team has been recognized multiple times in prominent industry leader lists and industry awards as leading lights in the global business travel market since 2007.

About PredictX

PredictX is a travel data fusion and AI analytics company using advanced data analytics to consolidate agency, card, expense and meetings data. This data-driven insight reveals extensive opportunities for growth in travel and expense programs.

PredictX combines blue-chip company experience along with a thirst for new innovation to put both the quality of their analytics and the travel programs they support one step ahead.

