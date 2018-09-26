Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading M&A Lawyer Ken Lebrun to Join Davis Polk in Tokyo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Davis Polk today announced that Ken Lebrun, a leading U.S. mergers and acquisitions lawyer, will join the firm as a partner in the Tokyo office. Mr. Lebrun’s arrival reflects Davis Polk’s long-standing commitment to Japan and further strengthens the firm’s position among U.S. firms in Tokyo.

Mr. Lebrun joins Davis Polk from Shearman & Sterling, where he was a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice based in Tokyo. His practice focuses on public and private cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and private equity transactions. He has represented major Japanese companies and financial institutions on many of their largest and most significant transactions.

“With the addition of Ken, Davis Polk now has an unmatched combination of premier capabilities in both capital markets and M&A in Tokyo,” said Thomas J. Reid, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner. “Having someone of Ken’s caliber on the ground will further distinguish our practice in Japan, a vitally important market for us. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Ken Lebrun said, “I am very grateful for my time at Shearman and my colleagues there. Davis Polk has an impressive and highly regarded team in Tokyo and a preeminent global M&A practice, and joining the firm is a truly exciting opportunity.”

“Ken is one of the foremost M&A lawyers in Tokyo and incredibly well-respected in the market,” said Jon Gray, head of Davis Polk’s Tokyo office. “He is an excellent fit for the firm and our clients, and will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

A Japanese speaker, Mr. Lebrun is admitted in New York and is a Registered Foreign Lawyer in Japan. He serves as Chair of the Foreign Direct Investment Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan. Chambers Asia-Pacific has ranked him in Band 1 for Corporate/M&A: International – Japan for several years.

Davis Polk has been active in Japan for over 90 years, with an office in Tokyo since 1987. The firm’s Japan practice focuses on major cross-border transactions involving most sectors of the Japanese economy. Davis Polk’s lawyers in Tokyo advise a broad range of clients, including major Japanese banks and insurance companies, non-bank financial companies, as well as industrial, retail, technology and pharmaceutical companies. The firm also represents U.S. and other multinational corporations and financial institutions with regard to their Japan businesses.

About Davis Polk

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (including its associated entities) is a global law firm with offices strategically located in the world’s key financial centers. For more than 165 years, our lawyers have advised industry-leading companies and global financial institutions on their most challenging legal and business matters. Davis Polk ranks among the world’s preeminent law firms across the entire range of its practice, which spans such areas as capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, credit, antitrust and competition, litigation and enforcement, private equity, tax, financial regulation, investment management, restructuring, executive compensation, FinTech, intellectual property and technology, real estate, and trusts and estates. Davis Polk has more than 900 lawyers in offices located in New York, Northern California, Washington DC, São Paulo, London, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://www.davispolk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02pHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Reduction of Share Capital
AQ
06:02pLos Angeles Wealth Management Firm, SEIA, Launches ESG IMPACT Portfolio for Socially Conscious Investors
PR
06:01pIDEMIA : to Partner with Microsoft to Facilitate eSIM Management for Windows 10 Enterprise Devices
BU
06:01pTHE LATEST : Tech firms back US privacy law to negate states
AQ
06:01pBOMBARDIER : Orban's private jet use causes controversy
AQ
06:01pTOYOTA MOTOR : to supply its hydrogen technology to Caetanobus SA (Portugal) Europe
AQ
06:01pONCODESIGN : 1st Half 2018 Results
BU
06:01pLIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Huntley Garriott Appointed Live Oak Bank President
AQ
06:01pGFI INFORMATIQUE : Mannai Corporation announces its intention to file a buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out on Gfi Informatique
GL
06:01pACCIONA : named world leader in sustainability reporting by EcoAct
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
5U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.