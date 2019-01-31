Leading Podcast Where Brains Meet Beauty Takes In-Store Residency at Saks Fifth Avenue NYC Flagship

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top-rated beauty career industry podcast, Where Brains Meet Beauty™, featuring provocative conversations with beauty industry leaders has launched an in-store residency on the luxury beauty floor at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York City flagship, beginning in January 2019. The podcast will be recorded monthly during live events on “Beauty on 2.” Founder of Base Beauty Creative Agency and Where Brains Meet Beauty™ Host, Jodi Katz, invites curious fans to experience the in-person interviews with revered industry icons, offering the audience a rare point of view.



“Curiosity and the aspiration to learn more about the people within my industry, not just their success story, but their authentic human story, is what drove me to launch Where Brains Meet Beauty. I am thrilled to collaborate with industry-leader Saks Fifth Avenue as we enhance my listeners’ experience and offer the opportunity to engage firsthand with their beauty industry role models. The innovative Saks Fifth Avenue beauty floor, which brings together the best in brand assortment and experiences, is the perfect launch pad for what’s next for the podcast,” shares Jodi Katz, Founder and Host of Where Brains Meet Beauty.



“At Saks, we continuously look for opportunities to further elevate the luxury shopping environment, which includes providing customers with exclusive, groundbreaking and compelling experiences. Our collaboration with Where Brains Meet Beauty is an innovative offering that presents an avenue by which customers can engage with Beauty on 2 alongside leading thought leaders from across the industry,” remarks Kate Oldham, SVP/GMM of Beauty, Jewelry and Home at Saks Fifth Avenue.



In conjunction with the podcast’s second anniversary, the partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue was born from the desire to continue evolving Where Brains Meet Beauty, the way listeners interact with the podcast. The debut-featured guest is Taryn Toomey, fitness guru and founder of The Class by Taryn Toomey; the live recording of the episode featuring Toomey aired on Where Brains Meet Beauty podcast Wednesday, January 23rd. Future guests will include Laura Slatkin, founder of Nest and Trish McEvoy, founder of Trish McEvoy Ltd., among others. Where Brains Meet Beauty podcast welcomes guests into a relaxed, authentic and honest conversation about their career journey, from the struggles to the highs, and the roller coaster ride in between. The podcast has seen incredible guests since its inception in January 2017 and has been featured in the Top 5 podcasts in the iTunes Fashion / Beauty category.

Where Brains Meet Beauty™ Founder and Host, Jodi Katz and The Class by Taryn Toomey Founder, Taryn Toomey. Photograph: Gustavo Campos.



Saks Fifth Avenue









About Where Brains Meet Beauty™:

Host Jodi Katz, beauty marketing expert and Founder & Creative Director of Base Beauty Creative Agency, welcomes guests into a relaxed, authentic and humanizing conversation about their career journey, from the struggles to the highs, and the roller coaster ride in-between. Jodi is not a reporter and she’s not ogling stats. She’s part James Lipton, part Andy Cohen, seeking to reveal wisdom and insightful stories that will inspire future leaders in beauty and beyond. If you have a job or want a job, this podcast is for you. Where Brains Meet Beauty™ was founded January 2017.



For more information, kindly visit wherebrainsmeetbeauty.com and Instagram.com/wherebrainsmeetbeautypodcast

About Saks Fifth Avenue:

As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand’s inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 43 cities across the globe, its online experience―saks.com, and its mobile experience―Saks App.



For more information, kindly visit saks.com, Instagram.com/saks, Facebook.com/saks, Snapchat.com/saks_official , and Twitter.com/saks.

Attachments

Cate Charney Base Beauty Creative Agency cate@basebeauty.com Meredith Bligh Saks Fifth Avenue Meredith.Bligh@hbc.com