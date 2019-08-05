Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Private Equity Lawyer Daniel Eisner Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Daniel Eisner as a partner in the M&A and Securities Group, resident in the New York office.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Eisner has represented private equity firms and other corporate clients in high-stakes matters. His practice focuses on business transactions, including domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, restructurings and venture and growth capital investments. Previously, Mr. Eisner was head of the private equity practice at DLA Piper and Proskauer Rose LLP. He also served as general counsel at Arsenal Capital Partners.

“We are very excited to have Dan join the firm. He brings business acumen and a great depth of practice advising private investors on sophisticated transactions,” commented Stuart D. Freedman, co-chair of SRZ’s M&A and Securities Group. “Dan is an excellent addition to our group. His broad expertise and deep knowledge enhance our already strong capacities in the private equity space,” said Richard A. Presutti, co-chair of the M&A and Securities Group.

“We are pleased to have Dan at SRZ. He is a highly regarded senior lawyer, and our leading corporate group is further strengthened by his capabilities as we expand this important practice,” commented Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

SRZ’s M&A and securities lawyers regularly advise on complex deals for many of the world’s most active and influential private equity firms. The firm’s M&A transactions have been consistently recognized as “Deals of the Year” by industry rankings. Most recently, SRZ’s representation of Veritas Capital and its affiliates’ $5.7-billion acquisition of athenahealth Inc. won “Private Equity Deal of the Year” at The Deal Awards 2019.

“Schulte is uniquely focused on the alternative investment management industry, and the lawyers are renowned for their market-leading application to sophisticated matters. I am thrilled to join this talented team,” said Mr. Eisner, who holds a J.D. from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a B.A. from The University of Chicago.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/06RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7
AQ
08/06BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (NASDAQ : MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA)
BU
08/06Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against EQT Corporation, Eagle Bancorp, Karyopharm, and L Brands, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)
BU
08/06BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ : NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/06Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mallinckrodt, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, 3M Company, and Aclaris Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/06BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ : CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pluralsight, Inc. Investors (PS)
BU
08/06HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019 of china biologic products holdings, inc.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
4TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA : California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off
5ASX LTD : ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group