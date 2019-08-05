Leading Private Equity Lawyer Daniel Eisner Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) announces the addition of Daniel Eisner as a partner in the M&A and Securities Group, resident in the New York office.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Eisner has represented private equity firms and other corporate clients in high-stakes matters. His practice focuses on business transactions, including domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, restructurings and venture and growth capital investments. Previously, Mr. Eisner was head of the private equity practice at DLA Piper and Proskauer Rose LLP. He also served as general counsel at Arsenal Capital Partners.

“We are very excited to have Dan join the firm. He brings business acumen and a great depth of practice advising private investors on sophisticated transactions,” commented Stuart D. Freedman, co-chair of SRZ’s M&A and Securities Group. “Dan is an excellent addition to our group. His broad expertise and deep knowledge enhance our already strong capacities in the private equity space,” said Richard A. Presutti, co-chair of the M&A and Securities Group.

“We are pleased to have Dan at SRZ. He is a highly regarded senior lawyer, and our leading corporate group is further strengthened by his capabilities as we expand this important practice,” commented Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

SRZ’s M&A and securities lawyers regularly advise on complex deals for many of the world’s most active and influential private equity firms. The firm’s M&A transactions have been consistently recognized as “Deals of the Year” by industry rankings. Most recently, SRZ’s representation of Veritas Capital and its affiliates’ $5.7-billion acquisition of athenahealth Inc. won “Private Equity Deal of the Year” at The Deal Awards 2019.

“Schulte is uniquely focused on the alternative investment management industry, and the lawyers are renowned for their market-leading application to sophisticated matters. I am thrilled to join this talented team,” said Mr. Eisner, who holds a J.D. from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a B.A. from The University of Chicago.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

