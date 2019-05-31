Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Mack-Cali Shareholders Vote Bow Street's Gold Proxy Card for Bow Street Nominees Maryanne Gilmartin, Nori Gerardo Lietz and Alan Batkin

Bow Street LLC ("Bow Street"), a New York-based investment firm that
beneficially owns approximately 4.5% of the outstanding shares of common
stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (“Mack-Cali” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: CLI), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services
Inc. (“ISS”), the nation’s leading independent proxy advisory firm has
recommended that Mack-Cali shareholders vote the GOLD
proxy card “FOR” the election of Bow Street’s highly-qualified,
independent director nominees MaryAnne Gilmartin, Nori Gerardo Lietz and
Alan Batkin in connection with Mack-Cali’s Annual Meeting of
Shareholders to be held June 12, 2019.
Akiva Katz and Howard Shainker, Managing Partners of Bow Street, said,
“We are pleased that ISS agrees that new board leadership and a review
of all strategic alternatives, including a sale of the Company, are
warranted to maximize value for all shareholders. ISS’ recommendation
further underscores our strong belief that a reconstituted Board
consisting of Bow Street’s independent nominees, mandated to address the
Company’s inherent structural issues and underperformance by evaluating
all value-maximizing solutions, is required to reverse the status quo
and unlock shareholder value.
“We are also pleased that Mack-Cali recognizes the significant value of
adding Bow Street’s nominees to its Board, having already extended an
offer to Frederic Cumenal and MaryAnne Gilmartin to join the Board. Our
four highly capable nominees are accomplished business leaders,
governance experts, and real estate operators who will bring truly
independent, rigorous oversight and transparency to a Board desperately
in need of fresh, unbiased viewpoints and an openness to reviewing the
Company’s strategic direction. We urge shareholders to protect their
investment by voting GOLD FOR ALL FOUR
of Bow Street’s independent nominees – MaryAnne Gilmartin, Nori Gerardo
Lietz, Alan Batkin and Frederic Cumenal.”
In making its recommendation “FOR” Bow Street’s nominees ISS
noted*:
-
“[Bow Street] has presented a compelling case that the replacement of
several long-tenured directors with independent nominees possessing
real estate, finance, and valuation expertise could substantially
improve the board's composition and enhance its ability to evaluate
available alternatives in an impartial manner.”
-
“Gilmartin brings valuable real estate expertise, public board tenure,
and experience working with a REIT founding family from her time
working with the Ratner family at Forest City Realty Trust. Her
experience at Forest City uniquely positions Gilmartin to understand
and navigate the challenges of a REIT board led by a founding
chairman.”
-
“Gerardo Lietz would contribute significant real estate valuation
expertise; ISS' engagement with Gerardo Lietz also suggested that she
would offer a very independent voice on the board.”
-
“Batkin…would contribute an investor mindset, and his extensive public
board experience could help tackle some of the structural weaknesses
of the current board.”
ISS also recognized that “a fresh look at the strategy is warranted” and
that the election of Bow Street’s nominees would allow for “a thorough
and more effective overview” of Mack-Cali’s current strategy:
-
“The election of three of the proposed dissidents would seem to allow
for a thorough and more effective overview of the company's current
strategy, the capital needed to implement it, a fresh valuation of the
company's assets in their current state, and alternative courses of
action going forward.”
-
“…given Mack's long-standing relationship with the longest-serving
members of the board, an acceleration in the refreshment process would
help ensure an unbiased evaluation of the company's strategy and
alternatives for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
-
“Whatever the value-maximizing solution may be, a fresh look at the
strategy is warranted and all options should be considered, including
a sale of the entire entity or a separation of the two segments into
distinct entities.”
-
“Given the contrast in characteristics of the two segments, a
separation or a sale of the entire company to an adequately
capitalized buyer may well be a reasonable solution to the company's
debt problem.”
In addition, ISS highlighted Mack-Cali’s underperformance relative to
peers and rising debt load:
-
“CLI has underperformed its peers over the last three years and is
trading at a material discount to its stated NAV even as valuations
for comparable properties, particularly residential, appear to have
risen. The stock underperformance seems to have primarily been driven
by the company's consistent failure to manage its significant debt
load and slower than expected cash flow recovery.”
-
“Despite the company's repeated assurances that management and the
board are focused on reducing leverage, Debt/EBITDA has continued to
rise over the past three years. The debt service not only pressures
cash flow, limiting dividends, but puts into question the company's
entire strategy going forward, as the company's plan in its current
form requires significant capital investments with limited options
available given the current capital structure.”
Furthermore, ISS questioned whether Mack-Cali would be “truly receptive”
to the views of the Bow Street nominees to whom it has extended an offer
to join the Board:
-
“We also note that the company's press release announcing the
potential settlement offer dedicates more ink to criticizing the
dissident than to touting the benefits of an amicable resolution. Such
persistent animosity raises the question of whether the board will be
truly receptive of these new viewpoints, or if the offer is simply an
attempt to do just enough to appease shareholders.”
Bow Street encourages all Mack-Cali shareholders to visit http://bowstreetllc.com/mack-cali/
to review additional information regarding THE
CASE FOR CHANGE AT MACK-CALI.
*Bow Street has neither sought nor obtained consent from ISS to use
previously published information in this press release.
About Bow Street LLC
Founded in 2011, Bow Street is a New York-based investment manager that
partners with institutional investors and family offices globally to
invest opportunistically across public and private securities.
