Leading Real Estate Lawyer Michele E. Williams Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel

03/11/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the addition of Michele E. Williams as a partner and co-chair of the Real Estate Group, resident in the firm’s Washington, DC office. She joins SRZ from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.

Ms. Williams has handled complex real estate and real estate finance matters for more than 30 years. She represents financial institutions, real estate private equity funds, institutional investors, developers, corporations and universities in all aspects of real estate acquisition, disposition, financing, development and leasing transactions. She regularly advises private real estate funds and REITs in connection with their investment activities. Ms. Williams received her J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.S.F.S., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University.

Joining Ms. Williams is Michael K. Berman, a special counsel representing debt funds, lending institutions, real estate private equity funds, developers, investors and operators in a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financings, joint ventures and sale-leaseback transactions. He holds a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Maryland.

“We are very pleased to have Michele and Michael join the firm. They are highly skilled lawyers with significant experience that will add even greater depth to our robust practice,” commented Julian M. Wise, co-chair of the Real Estate Group.

“We are excited to welcome Michele and Michael to SRZ. Their capabilities enhance a team that provides across‐the‐board expertise to some of the most influential participants in the real estate industry,” said Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

“SRZ is widely recognized for its top-tier real estate practice. The firm’s strong platform allows me to grow my practice in an innovative and entrepreneurial environment. I am delighted to work alongside these talented lawyers,” commented Ms. Williams.

About SRZ’s Real Estate Group
SRZ’s leading real estate practice handles a wide variety of complex and sophisticated matters on behalf of prominent real estate and financial institutions. The lawyers are skilled in all aspects of the real estate business, including acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, development, construction lending, financing, mezzanine lending, workouts, restructurings and commercial lending. Completing billions of dollars in real estate transactions annually, SRZ has been named to Real Estate Forum’s “Deals & Dealmakers” list and the firm has been recognized for having one of the nation’s most powerful real estate law practices by Commercial Property Executive’s list of “Leading Real Estate Law Firms.”

About Schulte Roth & Zabel
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.


© Business Wire 2019
