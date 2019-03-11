Leading Real Estate Lawyer Michele E. Williams Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the
addition of Michele E. Williams as a partner and co-chair of the
Real Estate Group, resident in the firm’s Washington, DC office. She
joins SRZ from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.
Ms. Williams has handled complex real estate and real estate finance
matters for more than 30 years. She represents financial institutions,
real estate private equity funds, institutional investors, developers,
corporations and universities in all aspects of real estate acquisition,
disposition, financing, development and leasing transactions. She
regularly advises private real estate funds and REITs in connection with
their investment activities. Ms. Williams received her J.D., cum laude,
from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.S.F.S., magna cum
laude, from Georgetown University.
Joining Ms. Williams is Michael K. Berman, a special counsel
representing debt funds, lending institutions, real estate private
equity funds, developers, investors and operators in a variety of
commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions,
dispositions, financings, joint ventures and sale-leaseback
transactions. He holds a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
and a B.A. from the University of Maryland.
“We are very pleased to have Michele and Michael join the firm. They are
highly skilled lawyers with significant experience that will add even
greater depth to our robust practice,” commented Julian M. Wise,
co-chair of the Real Estate Group.
“We are excited to welcome Michele and Michael to SRZ. Their
capabilities enhance a team that provides across‐the‐board expertise to
some of the most influential participants in the real estate industry,”
said Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.
“SRZ is widely recognized for its top-tier real estate practice. The
firm’s strong platform allows me to grow my practice in an innovative
and entrepreneurial environment. I am delighted to work alongside these
talented lawyers,” commented Ms. Williams.
About SRZ’s Real Estate Group
SRZ’s leading real estate
practice handles a wide variety of complex and sophisticated matters on
behalf of prominent real estate and financial institutions. The lawyers
are skilled in all aspects of the real estate business, including
acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, development, construction
lending, financing, mezzanine lending, workouts, restructurings and
commercial lending. Completing billions of dollars in real estate
transactions annually, SRZ has been named to Real Estate Forum’s
“Deals & Dealmakers” list and the firm has been recognized for having
one of the nation’s most powerful real estate law practices by Commercial
Property Executive’s list of “Leading Real Estate Law Firms.”
