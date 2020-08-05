Log in
Leading Senior Groups Announce Opposition to Proposition 21

08/05/2020

Congress of California Seniors, California Senior Advocates League Urge “No” Vote

The Congress of California Seniors and the California Seniors Advocates League, two of California’s leading senior citizen organizations, today announced their opposition to Proposition 21, the November ballot measure financed by Michael Weinstein and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation that would undermine the strongest statewide rent control and renter protections in the nation.

The groups say Proposition 21 would make it more difficult for seniors to find affordable housing by slowing the construction of new projects and reducing the number of properties on the market to rent. They also pointed to findings of the nonpartisan Legislative Analysts Office analysis of the initiative, which noted Proposition 21 will diminish property values and result in less revenue for communities.

“Prop. 21 provides no protections for seniors and would hurt senior renters and homeowners alike. For those seniors relying on their single-family home for their retirement nest eggs or to help fund their care later in life, Prop 21 pulls the rug out from under them,” said Gary Passmore, President, Congress of California Seniors, an umbrella group which represents more than 100 organization. “And for senior renters on fixed incomes, Prop 21 would result in less affordable rental housing options. Seniors should vote No on 21.”

“For seniors on Social Security and fixed incomes, Prop. 21 could be devastating,” Marilyn Markham, Board Member, California Senior Advocates League. “This measure could force thousands of Californians out of their apartments and communities and make it even harder for older residents to find affordable housing.”

A similar measure, defeated overwhelmingly by California voters in 2018, also was strongly opposed by senior and veterans’ groups.

Ad paid for by No on Prop 21: Californians for Responsible Housing, a coalition of seniors, veterans, affordable housing advocates, labor & social justice organizations, sponsored by California Apartment Association.

Committee major funding from:

Essex Property Trust and Affiliated Entities

Equity Residential

AvalonBay Communities

Funding details at: http://www.fppc.ca.gov

 


