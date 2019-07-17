Leading Social Media Influencers with Millions of Followers to Speak at “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum”

Mike Cernovich, The Typical Liberal, Ryan Fournier, DC Draino, Fleccas Talks, Anna Paulina, Joey Salads, Fog City Midge, Hispanics for Trump, and more to broadcast live from the U.S. Southern Border Wall, offer workshops on social media strategy

A diverse range of viral social media personalities with millions of collective followers have confirmed their attendance at “Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum,” from July 25 – 27, 2019 in Sunland Park, NM.

Mike Cernovich, The Typical Liberal, Ryan Fournier, DC Draino, Fleccas Talks, Anna Paulina, Joey Salads, Fog City Midge, Hispanics for Trump, and more will broadcast videos, interviews with speakers, and other live updates from the symposium on their respective social media platforms. Among the event’s announced speakers are Rosemary Jenks, David N. Bossie, Congressman Louis Gohmert, Kris Kobach, Adam Brandon, Stephen K. Bannon, and Brian Kolfage.

Kolfage, the triple-amputee veteran founder of We Build the Wall, Inc., one of the event’s co-sponsors, was just named as one of the top 25 most influential people on the internet by TIME Magazine.

The expert digital influencers in attendance will host panel discussions and workshops for fellow attendees on messaging and increasing social media impact.

“With Big Tech increasing efforts to censor those who dissent from the open borders agenda, it’s more important than ever that Americans who know there is a real crisis at the border learn to harness the power of social media,” said Rogan O’Handley, whose popular Instagram account “DC Draino” has nearly 600,000 followers. “My platform not only helps educate, but also shows people across the world, especially millennials, that others think the way they do, and that they shouldn’t give into the Left’s narrative. Facts and truth are not hate speech.”

Confirmed influencers include:

Abraham Enriquez, Bienvenido Founder — @bienvenido_us and @abrahamrodriguez

Always Right — @Always.Right

Andres Gato and Daniel Gato, Hispanics for Trump Founders — @officialhispanicsfortrump

Anna Paulina — @realannapaulina

Ashley St. Clair — @realashleystclair

DC Draino — @DC_Draino

Edward Woodson — @EdWoodsonShow

Fleccas Talks — @fleccas

Fog City Midge — @fogcitymidge

Jesse Holguin, Lexit Movement Founder — @lexitmovement

Johnathan Miranda — @Johnathon_Miranda

Joey Salads — @JoeySalads

Mike Cernovich — @Cernovich

Ryan Fournier — @ryanafournier

The Conservative Latina — @conservative_latina45

The Typical Liberal — @The_Typical_Liberal

Several of these influencers were recognized by President Donald J. Trump at the White House Social Media Summit on July 11. This will be the first gathering of the influencers since the summit, and it focuses on an issue key to the presidency and the re-election: immigration.

The entire symposium will be livestreamed from the newly-completed segment of the U.S. Southern Border Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. This segment was built entirely with private funds from American citizens raised by We Build the Wall, Inc., a co-sponsor of the symposium.

For more information about attendance, sponsorship, media registration, watching the livestream, or signing up for email or text notifications, please visit: http://thewallsymposium.com/

WHAT:

Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum

WHEN:

July 25 - 27, 2019

WHERE:

Sunland Park, New Mexico

SPONSORS:

Numbers USA

Angel Families

Black Americans for a Better Future

FreedomWorks

Citizens of the American Republic

Citizens United

Human Events

We Build the Wall, Inc.

SPEAKERS:

Sheriff Mark Lamb, Sheriff Pinal County AZ

Sheriff David Clarke, Former Sheriff, Milwaukee, WI

Congressman Louis Gohmert (R-TX)

Former Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA)

David N. Bossie, Citizens United

Adam Brandon, FreedomWorks

John Catsimatidis Jr., Red Apple Group

Brigadier General Robert S. Spalding, III (Ret.)

Rosemary Jenks, Numbers USA

Steven Camarota, CIS

Chris Chemelinsky, Numbers USA

Raheem Kassam, Global Editor-in-Chief, Human Events

Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Mom

Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Dad

Raynard Jackson, Black Americans for a Better Future

David Rodriguez, El Paso Native, Former Professional Boxer and Conservative Activist

Brian Kolfage, We Build the Wall

Kris Kobach, We Build the Wall

Tom Tancredo, Former Congressman (R-CO)

John Moran, CEO Moran Industries

Shalabh Kumar, Hindu Republican Coalition

Tommy Fisher, President & CEO Fisher Industries

Stephen K. Bannon, Citizens of the American Republic

With more to be announced

