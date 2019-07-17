Leading Social Media Influencers with Millions of Followers to Speak at “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum”

A diverse range of viral social media personalities with millions of collective followers have confirmed their attendance at “Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum,” from July 25 – 27, 2019 in Sunland Park, NM.
Mike Cernovich, The Typical Liberal, Ryan Fournier, DC Draino, Fleccas Talks, Anna Paulina, Joey Salads, Fog City Midge, Hispanics for Trump, and more will broadcast videos, interviews with speakers, and other live updates from the symposium on their respective social media platforms. Among the event’s announced speakers are Rosemary Jenks, David N. Bossie, Congressman Louis Gohmert, Kris Kobach, Adam Brandon, Stephen K. Bannon, and Brian Kolfage.
Kolfage, the triple-amputee veteran founder of We Build the Wall, Inc., one of the event’s co-sponsors, was just named as one of the top 25 most influential people on the internet by TIME Magazine.
The expert digital influencers in attendance will host panel discussions and workshops for fellow attendees on messaging and increasing social media impact.
“With Big Tech increasing efforts to censor those who dissent from the open borders agenda, it’s more important than ever that Americans who know there is a real crisis at the border learn to harness the power of social media,” said Rogan O’Handley, whose popular Instagram account “DC Draino” has nearly 600,000 followers. “My platform not only helps educate, but also shows people across the world, especially millennials, that others think the way they do, and that they shouldn’t give into the Left’s narrative. Facts and truth are not hate speech.”
Confirmed influencers include:
Abraham Enriquez, Bienvenido Founder — @bienvenido_us and @abrahamrodriguez
Always Right — @Always.Right
Andres Gato and Daniel Gato, Hispanics for Trump Founders — @officialhispanicsfortrump
Anna Paulina — @realannapaulina
Ashley St. Clair — @realashleystclair
DC Draino — @DC_Draino
Edward Woodson — @EdWoodsonShow
Fleccas Talks — @fleccas
Fog City Midge — @fogcitymidge
Jesse Holguin, Lexit Movement Founder — @lexitmovement
Johnathan Miranda — @Johnathon_Miranda
Joey Salads — @JoeySalads
Mike Cernovich — @Cernovich
Ryan Fournier — @ryanafournier
The Conservative Latina — @conservative_latina45
The Typical Liberal — @The_Typical_Liberal
Several of these influencers were recognized by President Donald J. Trump at the White House Social Media Summit on July 11. This will be the first gathering of the influencers since the summit, and it focuses on an issue key to the presidency and the re-election: immigration.
The entire symposium will be livestreamed from the newly-completed segment of the U.S. Southern Border Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. This segment was built entirely with private funds from American citizens raised by We Build the Wall, Inc., a co-sponsor of the symposium.
For more information about attendance, sponsorship, media registration, watching the livestream, or signing up for email or text notifications, please visit: http://thewallsymposium.com/
WHAT:
Symposium at The Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum
WHEN:
July 25 - 27, 2019
WHERE:
Sunland Park, New Mexico
SPONSORS:
Numbers USA
Angel Families
Black Americans for a Better Future
FreedomWorks
Citizens of the American Republic
Citizens United
Human Events
We Build the Wall, Inc.
SPEAKERS:
Sheriff Mark Lamb, Sheriff Pinal County AZ
Sheriff David Clarke, Former Sheriff, Milwaukee, WI
Congressman Louis Gohmert (R-TX)
Former Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA)
David N. Bossie, Citizens United
Adam Brandon, FreedomWorks
John Catsimatidis Jr., Red Apple Group
Brigadier General Robert S. Spalding, III (Ret.)
Rosemary Jenks, Numbers USA
Steven Camarota, CIS
Chris Chemelinsky, Numbers USA
Raheem Kassam, Global Editor-in-Chief, Human Events
Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Mom
Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Dad
Raynard Jackson, Black Americans for a Better Future
David Rodriguez, El Paso Native, Former Professional Boxer and Conservative Activist
Brian Kolfage, We Build the Wall
Kris Kobach, We Build the Wall
Tom Tancredo, Former Congressman (R-CO)
John Moran, CEO Moran Industries
Shalabh Kumar, Hindu Republican Coalition
Tommy Fisher, President & CEO Fisher Industries
Stephen K. Bannon, Citizens of the American Republic
With more to be announced
