Leading U.S. Health Systems Win Rothman Index Awards for Outstanding Clinical and Financial Improvement

10/09/2019 | 09:46am EDT

Rothman Index Awards Honor Achievements in Sepsis, Command Centers, Early Warning Systems, Palliative Care, Patient Satisfaction, and ROI

PeraHealth has announced the 2019 Rothman Index Award winners, bestowing the honors on hospitals and individuals who have used the Rothman Index to improve clinical outcomes, implement innovative technology applications, and author peer-reviewed publications. PeraHealth presented the awards as a Day 1 finale for the TRENDS 2019 Rothman Index Customer Conference in Baltimore on September 26.

The Rothman Index is the only algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any unit. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice, and serves as a simple, common language across care transitions.

Rothman Index Award Winners include:

  • Rothman Index Pioneer Award: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Palliative Care: Houston Methodist (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Patient and Family Communication: Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Sepsis Detection: Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Command Centers: Froedtert Hospital (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Early Warning Systems: Mission Health; and Blessing Hospital (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Financial Improvement: Houston Methodist (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Analytics: Carilion Clinic and Northside Hospital (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Award for Information Technology Excellence: Western Maryland Health System; Yale New Haven Health (More detail)
  • Rothman Index Peer-Reviewed Publication Award: Ramon Cestero, MD, MBA, FACS, FCCM, of University Health System; and Brandie Bailey, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, of Carilion Clinic (More detail)

“The results our Rothman Hospitals are achieving are truly remarkable,” says Michael Rothman, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, PeraHealth. “The use of the Rothman Index across all of these areas is critical, and our hospital partners are championing new and innovative uses that continue to increase clinical and financial improvement.”

To learn more about the Rothman Index, register for the webinar: “Introducing Rothman Index TREND V5: Expanding Global Patient Surveillance.”

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical, operational and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the only algorithm that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any unit. It is the only algorithm proven to reduce mortality in practice. Other results include reducing length of stay and readmissions. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of rapid decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of sepsis, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @RothmanIndex.


© Business Wire 2019
