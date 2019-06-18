Leading Vascular Surgeon Presents Data on 216 Ellipsys EndoAVF System Procedures at Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting

In National Harbor, MD at the Society for Vascular Surgery's 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting, vascular surgeon Alexandros Mallios, M.D. of Institut Mutualiste Montsouris of Paris, France presented his two year experience performing non-surgical creation of AV fistulae utilizing the FDA cleared Ellipsys® Vascular Access System from Avenu Medical, Inc. Dr. Mallios shared the data he has gathered from successfully creating AV fistulae utilizing the Ellipsys technology in 216 of his patients.

Ellipsys, an innovative, minimally invasive catheter-based system designed for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients requiring hemodialysis, provides physicians and patients access to a unique non-surgical option for AV fistula creation, a necessary procedure for patients who require dialysis. In his heavily attended presentation, considered to be among the highlights of this year’s SVS event, Dr. Mallios outlined the benefits of using the Ellipsys System to create a percutaneous AV fistula.

In his presentation, titled “Percutaneous Arteriovenous Fistula Creation Using a Single Catheter Device and Ultrasound Guidance,” Dr. Mallios described how functional dialysis access was established within an average of 4 weeks, allowing for the lifesaving blood cleansing to begin. He also explained that no major complications were encountered related to the procedures.

“It appears that thanks to a moderate flow and low pressure that we see in these percutaneous fistulae, patients can now have peace of mind in the long-term, avoiding repeated operations and other common chronic problems that patients get when they have a regular, surgical fistula,” said Dr. Mallios.

“We found percutaneous AV fistula creation using the proximal radial artery for inflow offers prompt maturation times, excellent technical success and patency rates with a very high safety profile,” added Dr. Mallios of his experience to date with the technique and technology. “Our patients are happy and proud of their percutaneous fistulae, having their arms preserved with a normal appearance avoiding the formation of aneurysms while providing an excellent access for hemodialysis. Based on the data we have gathered after treating 216 patients, we believe this revolutionary new technique and technology will have a tremendous positive effect on the worldwide ESRD population that needs this procedure.”

“Dr. Mallios’ compelling data adds to the rapidly mounting evidence that Ellipsys has clearly emerged as the gold standard for endoAVF procedures,” said Mark Ritchart, President of Avenu Medical. “Because there is currently a shortage of dedicated vascular access surgeons who can create AV fistulae, our Ellipsys System can increase the number of clinicians performing vascular access procedures, which can in turn improve patient care by dramatically reducing the waiting time from request for fistula to usable access for dialysis. This, in turn, reduces the morbidity associated with temporary catheter access. In short, it represents significant quality of life improvement opportunity for this patient community.”

A truly remarkable advancement for dialysis patients and clinicians, the Ellipsys System transforms an open surgery connecting an artery to a vein into a minimally invasive procedure using a needle and a catheter. Using a percutaneous approach, the Ellipsys procedure replaces a long skin incision with a needle puncture, surgical dissection with ultrasound imaging, and sutures with tissue fusion. The procedure can be performed in the physician’s office, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. After the procedure, the patient leaves with just a band-aid.

The Society for Vascular Surgery's 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting is designed to provide attending clinicians opportunities to learn more about cutting-edge vascular research, attend innovative educational sessions, and get inspired to bring new ideas back to the office and operating room.

About Avenu Medical

Avenu Medical, Inc. was founded in 2010 to pursue unmet clinical needs in the ESRD and vascular access market. The company has developed the Ellipsys Vascular Access System which is an innovative, ultrasound-guided, single catheter endoAVF system used to percutaneously create an arteriovenous (AV) fistula for hemodialysis access. Learn more at www.avenumedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005836/en/