Leading Vascular Surgeon Presents Data on 216 Ellipsys EndoAVF System Procedures at Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting

In National Harbor, MD at the Society for Vascular Surgery's 2019
Vascular Annual Meeting, vascular surgeon Alexandros Mallios, M.D. of Institut
Mutualiste Montsouris of Paris, France presented his two year experience
performing non-surgical creation of AV fistulae utilizing the FDA
cleared Ellipsys® Vascular Access System from Avenu
Medical, Inc. Dr. Mallios shared the data he has gathered from
successfully creating AV fistulae utilizing the Ellipsys technology in
216 of his patients.
Ellipsys, an innovative, minimally invasive catheter-based system
designed for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients requiring
hemodialysis, provides physicians and patients access to a unique
non-surgical option for AV fistula creation, a necessary procedure for
patients who require dialysis. In his heavily attended presentation,
considered to be among the highlights of this year’s SVS event, Dr.
Mallios outlined the benefits of using the Ellipsys System to create a
percutaneous AV fistula.
In his presentation, titled “Percutaneous Arteriovenous Fistula
Creation Using a Single Catheter Device and Ultrasound Guidance,”
Dr. Mallios described how functional dialysis access was established
within an average of 4 weeks, allowing for the lifesaving blood
cleansing to begin. He also explained that no major complications were
encountered related to the procedures.
“It appears that thanks to a moderate flow and low pressure that we see
in these percutaneous fistulae, patients can now have peace of mind in
the long-term, avoiding repeated operations and other common chronic
problems that patients get when they have a regular, surgical fistula,”
said Dr. Mallios.
“We found percutaneous AV fistula creation using the proximal radial
artery for inflow offers prompt maturation times, excellent technical
success and patency rates with a very high safety profile,” added Dr.
Mallios of his experience to date with the technique and technology.
“Our patients are happy and proud of their percutaneous fistulae, having
their arms preserved with a normal appearance avoiding the formation of
aneurysms while providing an excellent access for hemodialysis. Based on
the data we have gathered after treating 216 patients, we believe this
revolutionary new technique and technology will have a tremendous
positive effect on the worldwide ESRD population that needs this
procedure.”
“Dr. Mallios’ compelling data adds to the rapidly mounting evidence that
Ellipsys has clearly emerged as the gold standard for endoAVF
procedures,” said Mark Ritchart, President of Avenu Medical. “Because
there is currently a shortage of dedicated vascular access surgeons who
can create AV fistulae, our Ellipsys System can increase the number of
clinicians performing vascular access procedures, which can in turn
improve patient care by dramatically reducing the waiting time from
request for fistula to usable access for dialysis. This, in turn,
reduces the morbidity associated with temporary catheter access. In
short, it represents significant quality of life improvement opportunity
for this patient community.”
A truly remarkable advancement for dialysis patients and clinicians, the
Ellipsys System transforms an open surgery connecting an artery to a
vein into a minimally invasive procedure using a needle and a catheter.
Using a percutaneous approach, the Ellipsys procedure replaces a long
skin incision with a needle puncture, surgical dissection with
ultrasound imaging, and sutures with tissue fusion. The procedure can be
performed in the physician’s office, hospitals and ambulatory surgery
centers. After the procedure, the patient leaves with just a band-aid.
The Society for Vascular Surgery's 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting is
designed to provide attending clinicians opportunities to learn more
about cutting-edge vascular research, attend innovative educational
sessions, and get inspired to bring new ideas back to the office and
operating room.
About Avenu Medical
Avenu Medical, Inc. was founded in 2010 to pursue unmet clinical needs
in the ESRD and vascular access market. The company has developed the
Ellipsys Vascular Access System which is an innovative,
ultrasound-guided, single catheter endoAVF system used to percutaneously
create an arteriovenous (AV) fistula for hemodialysis access. Learn more
at www.avenumedical.com.
