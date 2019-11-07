Leading Water Quality Expert Joins Verifi H2O Advisory Board

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi H2O, an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence, has announced the addition of water activist, and serial entrepreneur Seth Siegel to its advisory board.



Siegel, author of the award-winning, international bestseller Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World, is a campaigner for change in water policy in the US and around the world. In his much anticipated recently released book, Troubled Water: What's Wrong with What We Drink, he addresses the widespread contamination of America’s drinking water, and what must be done to improve it.

“Contaminants have likely long been in our drinking water. But until we know what is in our water, we can't protect ourselves from those contaminants. Thanks to important new technologies that can detect contaminants and their concentrations, everyone can become involved in protecting their health. For this reason, I'm delighted to serve as an advisor to Verifi H20 and the company’s important pro-health efforts,” said Seth M. Siegel.

Verifi H2O’s initial water quality surveillance systems will be available for commercial use in premise water systems for hospitals, hotels and facilities with cooling towers. Future systems will be designed and manufactured for residential applications.

“We are honored and excited to have Seth join our advisory board,” said Jim Poder, Verifi H2O’s President and COO. “Seth brings deep insights to water issues, and we expect that he will create invaluable business opportunities for our company.”

About Verifi H2O

Verifi H2O is an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence. Verifi’s water quality surveillance systems are based on proprietary, advanced material technologies that enable the rapid detection of pathogens, contaminants, and chemicals of concern and provide customers with reliable information to make time sensitive decisions. Learn more at www.verifiwater.com.





