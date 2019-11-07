Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leading Water Quality Expert Joins Verifi H2O Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:01am EST

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi H2O, an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence, has announced the addition of water activist, and serial entrepreneur Seth Siegel to its advisory board.

Siegel, author of the award-winning, international bestseller Let There Be Water: Israel’s Solution for a Water-Starved World, is a campaigner for change in water policy in the US and around the world. In his much anticipated recently released book, Troubled Water: What's Wrong with What We Drink, he addresses the widespread contamination of America’s drinking water, and what must be done to improve it. 

“Contaminants have likely long been in our drinking water. But until we know what is in our water, we can't protect ourselves from those contaminants. Thanks to important new technologies that can detect contaminants and their concentrations, everyone can become involved in protecting their health. For this reason, I'm delighted to serve as an advisor to Verifi H20 and the company’s important pro-health efforts,” said Seth M. Siegel.

Verifi H2O’s initial water quality surveillance systems will be available for commercial use in premise water systems for hospitals, hotels and facilities with cooling towers. Future systems will be designed and manufactured for residential applications.

“We are honored and excited to have Seth join our advisory board,” said Jim Poder, Verifi H2O’s President and COO. “Seth brings deep insights to water issues, and we expect that he will create invaluable business opportunities for our company.”

About Verifi H2O

Verifi H2O is an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence. Verifi’s water quality surveillance systems are based on proprietary, advanced material technologies that enable the rapid detection of pathogens, contaminants, and chemicals of concern and provide customers with reliable information to make time sensitive decisions. Learn more at www.verifiwater.com.


Contact: Michael Jones - Email: mjones@verifiwater.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aSouth Korea's Aekyung makes binding bid for Asiana Airlines stake
RE
12:25aINVESTCORP BANK BSC : China Resources and Fung Investments launch US$500 million investment platform
PU
12:20aDYNA MAC : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
12:20aSilver One Commences Drillling at Its Candelaria Mine Project, Nevada
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aFalcon Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Its Advisory Board
NE
12:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : posts 14% rise in second-quarter operating profit as car sales rise
RE
12:13aChina NMPA Approves Bio-Thera Solutions' QLETLI® (格乐立®), A Biosimilar To Humira® (Adalimumab)
BU
12:08aUGG BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Early UGG Boots & Slippers Deals by Consumer Walk
BU
12:07aNISSIN FOODS : Announces 2019 Q3 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group